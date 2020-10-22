Tyler Cameron wants people to stop talking about Hannah B, hints he wants space to breathe

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron has been linked to Hannah Brown for over a year.

Tyler really wanted to get engaged to Hannah on the show, and he was devastated when she turned him down as he was about to get down on one knee.

She wanted to pursue a relationship with Jed Wyatt. Within a few weeks, Hannah learned that Jed had kept a relationship secret and she began to question everything.

On After The Final Rose, Hannah made it clear that she wanted a second chance with Tyler, asking him if they could go out for drinks.

And while they did hang out once, nothing ever came of it- though fans are still holding out hope.

Tyler Cameron hints he wants to breathe – without Hannah Brown

It appears that Tyler is getting tired of being linked to Hannah Brown.

He hasn’t issued a statement about it, but he has liked a tweet saying that he should be able to talk about things not relating to Hannah or The Bachelorette.

“Can y’all PLEASE stop mentioning Hannah in every damn tweet of his,” the tweet read, “let the man breathe for once and talk about whatever he wants.”

The news was shared by the Bachelor fan account @bachelorettewindmill. The account pointed out that Tyler had liked the tweet, seemingly agreeing that he wants to distance himself from Hannah.

Fans wanted Tyler Cameron and Hannah to date after The Bachelorette

Even though fans hoped that Tyler and Hannah would eventually find their way together again, it doesn’t appear to be happening. Tyler and Hannah recently issued a video about their time in quarantine together.

They revealed that they hadn’t even kissed during their time together. They also revealed that they would get upset with each other and Hannah had to leave his Jupiter home for a few days to get some space

Hannah has reflected on her complicated relationship with Tyler, sharing that they are trying to figure out how to be great friends. They are still working on this friendship.

But it isn’t just Bachelorette fans that want Tyler and Hannah together. In mid-October, Bethenny Frankel revealed she wanted Hannah and Tyler to hook up in a windmill. Bethenny, who is best known for The Real Housewives of New York, clearly wants Tyler and Hannah to give it one more shot – and ideally, alone in a windmill.

