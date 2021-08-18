Tyler Cameron reveals he was offered The Bachelor role and why he passed on it

Tyler Cameron admitted that he was offered the role of The Bachelor following Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and turned it down. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron opened up about how he was offered the coveted Bachelor lead role but ultimately turned it down.

Tyler was offered the role immediately following his stint on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

He revealed on BroBible’s Endless Hustle podcast that he had joked about being in this predicament before going on The Bachelorette.

“I made the joke before going on the show with my buddies that I’m going to get second and become the Bachelor,” Tyler shared. “It happened. I got second and I got offered it, but I was like, ‘Nah, this isn’t my world.’”

Why Tyler Cameron turned down being The Bachelor

He admitted that he struggled with the decision and went back and forth on whether he’d accept the role or not.

At first, Tyler was leaning towards taking on the role for its big paycheck so he could help his father who was suffering from health issues.

He ultimately decided against it because “his heart was not in it.”

Tyler stated that he believes he made the right call.

“I wanted to see what the world has to offer me. I took a gamble on myself and took my own way,” he added. “It’s worked out I think.”

Could Tyler be the next Bachelor this time around?

Bachelor Nation is starting to speculate about who the next Bachelor lead might be.

Typically, the next Bachelor is chosen from the prior season of The Bachelorette.

If that’s the case this time around, Michael Allio, Andrew Spencer and Justin Glaze are all likely contenders.

However, it has happened before that Bachelor Nation has asked stars from past seasons to be the lead.

Arie Luyendyk Jr and Nick Viall were chosen this way. In fact, Nick thinks that Grocery Store Joe from this year’s Bachelor in Paradise may earn the role.

Therefore, it’s certainly possible that Tyler could also be selected in this way.

Tyler recently split up with his girlfriend of eight months, Camila Kendra, and is now single.

However, it’s not very likely. Tyler has said in recent times that he is done with The Bachelor franchise and is ready to move on.

While Tyler becoming the Bachelor is highly improbable, it’s not impossible.

His best friend Matt James, who had never appeared on the franchise, got the job as Bachelor through Tyler so maybe he’ll follow in Matt’s footsteps.

The next Bachelor lead will likely be announced any day now. For now, viewers can enjoy the antics playing out on Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.