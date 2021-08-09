Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra’s relationship comes to a quick end. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star, Tyler Cameron, and model, Camila Kendra have officially ended their 8-month relationship.

Tyler and Camila kept their relationship fairly private at the start, with some wondering if Tyler was trying to hide his new girlfriend. Over time, the couple eventually became more public, with Tyler even going so far as to declare that he’s very in love with Camila on national television.

Now, just a short few weeks after Tyler expressed the serious feelings he’s developed for Camila, the couple is no more and many did not see this coming.

Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra’s breakup comes as a surprise to friends

Fans of the couple aren’t the only ones who might feel blindsided by Tyler and Camila’s unforeseen breakup.

An insider source broke the news to US Weekly, stating, “Things were going well until they weren’t. Friends were surprised things ended so quickly.”

According to the source, it appears the breaking point for the couple arrived more abruptly, rather than having been a long time coming, and was unexpected to even those closest to them.

Before the latest news of Tyler and Camila’s breakup, fans noticed that both Tyler and Camila had unfollowed each other on Instagram earlier this month.

Tyler and Camila unfollowing one another stirred up rumors that they might be facing some troubles and, while the cause of the split has not been confirmed, the couple does seem to have been nearing their end around the time of those speculations.

Tyler and Camila’s split comes after exchanging the l-word

Tyler and Camila’s breakup is especially surprising considering Tyler was just gushing about his love for Camila a short while ago.

While in an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Tyler shared the details of how he met and fell in love with Camila. Tyler explained that he initially slid in Camila’s DMs and his first date with the stunning model was the best date he’d ever had.

Tyler also revealed that both he and Camila eventually shared “I love you’s” with one another and that Camila was the first to say it. After that interview, it appeared the attractive couple were going strong and may have even found true love, but recent news reveals that is no longer the case.

Recently, Tyler released a telling book, You Deserve Better, about his experiences since being on The Bachelorette and was very candid about the details of his dating life. With this latest development, it remains to be seen whether Tyler will also want to be candid about his sudden split from Camila or understandably keep it private.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.