Tyler Cameron paid tribute to his mom on the two-year anniversary of her death

Tyler Cameron joined his family to honor the two-year anniversary of his mother’s death. Pic credit: @tylerjcameron3/Instagram

The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron revealed how his family paid tribute to his late mother two years after her sudden death.

Tyler joined his father and brother in Florida to honor the anniversary of his mother’s death with flowers and a sweet message.

Tyler Cameron honored the two-year anniversary of his mother’s death

The Cameron family reunited to toss a bouquet of flowers into the water in memory of Andrea Cameron.

Tyler posted photos and videos of himself, his father, and his brother posing together before wading out into the water to toss each flower one by one.

“Yesterday we honored our mother who we lost 2 years ago,” Tyler captioned the post. “She was such a light and brought so much joy and life to everyone around her.”

The video showed all of the flowers spread out across the water as waves rolled in and the sun went down.

Tyler also included throwback pictures and videos of his mother in the post. The two laughed together as they walked arm-in-arm in LA.

Bachelor Nation alumni flooded the comment section to offer their support to the Cameron family.

Dale Moss, Matt James, Andi Dorfman, and Jason Tartick all left messages for The Bachelorette alum.

Tyler Cameron struggled after the tragic death of his mother

Andrea Cameron died in 2020 of a sudden brain aneurysm. She was only 55 years old at the time, and Tyler has previously revealed that he struggled in the wake of the tragic event.

“She had a brain aneurysm and then she was just gone,” Tyler told People. “That was one of the hardest days of my life.”

Tyler was scheduled to host a run for charity, but rushed home to due to a “family emergency,” before later announcing that his mother had died.

He shared in a vulnerable Instagram post that he had not felt the same since his mother’s death and that his life had been dark in the months after.

However, The Bachelorette alum has since made an effort to continuously keep his mother’s memory alive.

The Cameron family started the Andrea C. Cameron foundation to award scholarships to students in need. According to Tyler, the foundation is set to award its first two scholarships in the next two months.

“Help us keep that light alive by making a donation to the @andreaccameronfoundation and join us in honoring her,” Tyler wrote in his post.

Tyler also dedicated his Real Dirty Dancing performance to his mother’s memory.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.