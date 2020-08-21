Tyler Cameron is slammed over YouTube channel, accused of using Matt James and Hannah Brown to stay relevant

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron was a fan favorite when he was on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

He made it to the finale and he was ready to pop the question to Hannah, but she turned him down before he had the chance.

She instead chose Jed Wyatt, who she ended up dumping after learning that he had been seeing someone else from home before coming on the show.

Although Hannah asked Tyler on a date on The Bachelor: After The Final Rose, it never actually worked out between them.

And since that day, fans have been following both Tyler and Hannah in hopes that they will get together. And now, Tyler has launched a YouTube channel.

Tyler Cameron is being slammed for using Matt James and Hannah Brown for fame

Now, it appears that fans think that Tyler is taking the fame thing too far. When he first appeared on TV, Tyler was running a construction business and he seemed to love Jupiter, Florida.

However, fans think that he’s taking things too far during quarantine with his YouTube channel, asking him to please stop using his best friend and new Bachelor star Matt James and his former girlfriend Hannah Brown to gain fame.

On Instagram, @bachelorteadaily wrote that no one cares about Tyler’s YouTube channel and asked him to move on. The account also blamed him for promoting Hannah and Matt just to get more views.

The screenshot shared in the initial post pointed out that no one cares about the Quarantine Crew without Hannah.

The criticism of Tyler comes just one day after he spoke out about Hannah, talking about how they had chatted about their wedding and had explored a lot of “what ifs” in their relationship.

Tyler Cameron confirmed that both he and Hannah have moved on

Just yesterday, we reported that Tyler was talking about Hannah B and whether they had talked about marriage. In the interview, he made it seem like they had indeed talked about getting married and exploring a relationship.

But that wasn’t the case. Instead, he said that while they had talked about what would have happened if they had gotten engaged, he also explained that they had moved on and he was a changed person, especially after losing his mother back in March.

It was also yesterday that we reported on a new Tyler rumor that hinted he was going to Los Angeles to pursue a spot on Dancing With The Stars. He has yet to confirm anything, but if he does end up on Dancing With The Stars, fans may see this as a desperate attempt to stay famous.

