Tyler Cameron hasn’t ruled out being The Bachelor star

We have good news for Bachelor Nation fans who want to see Tyler Cameron take on The Bachelor role.

No, we’re not confirming that he’s been cast, but he hasn’t ruled out the possibility.

Tyler is one of the most popular Bachelorette alums, having first been introduced on Hannah Brown’s season.

He came in second place after Hannah chose Jed Wyatt. And while the two ended their engagement soon after, Tyler and Hannah didn’t rekindle the romance we saw on the show.

After her season ended, he wasn’t ready to take on the top role, so his best friend, Matt James, starred on the dating series instead.

But that hasn’t stopped fans from wanting to see him look for love on The Bachelor.

And, according to Tyler, it hasn’t stopped ABC from asking him either.

Tyler Cameron says, ‘Never say never’

Tyler Cameron appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, and Andy Cohen asked him how often the network asked him to be The Bachelor star.

“Probably about four, five times,” Tyler admitted to Andy.

While Tyler said that being The Bachelor isn’t necessarily something he is dying to do, he did tease the possibility of taking on the role at some point.

“I’ll never say never,” he added. “My theory in life is to tell the greatest story you can tell. Maybe one day down the road it could be a cool story but not right now.”

Tyler Cameron took shots at Gerry Turner after The Golden Bachelor divorce announcement

Maybe Tyler should take on The Bachelor role. He could certainly do a better job than The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner – or at least that’s how it seems.

In another appearance earlier this week, Tyler took aim at Gerry after learning that he would be getting a divorce from Theresa Nist after only three months of marriage.

Citing his up-and-down dating history, while on SiriusXM’s TODAY Show Radio’s The Happy Hour, Tyler shadily remarked, “Three months? They make all of my relationships seem very long. Like golly, I’m a dating expert compared to them!”

Tyler threw even more shade when he accused The Golden Bachelor couple of putting “a stain” on love.

They’ve certainly made fans of the show question its authenticity and whether it’s even possible to find love on reality TV. So much so that Big Brother’s Rachel Reilly, who did find love on her first season of the show with Brendon Villegas, defended reality-TV romance.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.