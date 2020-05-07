Tyler Cameron gets serious with new post: ‘This kind of hate doesn’t belong’

Tyler Cameron has spent much of his time in quarantine working out, hanging out with friends, and getting projects done around the house.

But the former Bachelorette star is now using his platform for something else — he’s sharing a story that’s painful to hear.

It’s no secret that Tyler has a powerful social platform with 2.3 million followers on Instagram and 519.8K on Twitter, so when he shares a story, it gets noticed.

Last night, Cameron decided to share the story of Ahmaud Arbery, a man murdered in Georgia back in February.

Tyler Cameron shares a message about an unsolved murder

He shared a post shared by @jasonsoul1 on Instagram with his own caption. In this caption, he revealed that Ahmaud’s murder was heartbreaking.

He also revealed that the video of the shooting death of Ahmaud was painful to watch and brought tears to his eyes.

For Tyler, the death hit hard because he said he could see his fellow college football teammates in Ahmaud.

“This world needs to change. There needs to be justice. This kind of hate doesn’t belong,” Tyler ended his post.

Ahmaud was out running during the day when he came upon a pickup truck. Two white men appeared to attack him and shot him dead.

The video Tyler is referring to could be the footage from the incident, which was shared by PBS News Hour. You can see a news segment and the video below.

Tyler also took to Twitter to share the story, calling the video one of the “most sickening things I’ve ever seen. It brought me to tears out of fear.”

The video is one of the saddest and most sickening things I've ever seen. It brought me to tears out of fear. I saw my football teammates in college in Ahmaud.That could be any one of them going for a run trying to get better during a summer break while at home.Shit's terrifying https://t.co/8N4sqzsqvt — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) May 6, 2020

Tyler Cameron isn’t the only person who has spread this message

Many celebrities, including Amy Schumer, shared Ahmaud’s story. She pointed out that he was hunted down by a father-son duo, who shot and killed him.

The two men have not been charged with a crime, although District Attorney Tom Durden said he expects to present the case to the next available grand jury to decide if criminal charges should be filed.

Tyler Cameron suffered his own loss recently.

Tyler recently lost his mother as she suddenly passed away without warning. At the time, he was scheduled to do an event, which he had to cancel because of a family emergency.

Within days, it was revealed that his mother died suddenly from a brain aneurysm, which is a bulge or a ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain.

When it ruptures, it causes bleeding into the brain, which is known as a stroke and can be fatal.

