Tyler Cameron breaks his silence on where he stands with Kristin Cavallari

Tyler Cameron dishes on the Kristin Cavallari rumors. Pic credit: ABC

There has been a great deal of speculation going on lately about Tyler Cameron and former MTV Reality TV star, Kristin Cavallari after their steamy photoshoot together.

Bachelor Nation fans immediately took to social media to question whether or not the two were together after they saw the PDA between the two.

However, a couple of days ago, Kristin spoke out, stating that the two are not currently together or hooking up.

What did Tyler Cameron have to say when asked about his cozy photo shoot with Kristin Cavallari?

Now, Tyler himself has broken his silence, as he did an exclusive interview with E-News about the rumors going around about the duo.

When asked about the intimate kiss he shared with Kristin during a photoshoot, Tyler said it was all for work, as he was hired to model for her clothing line, Uncommon James.

He also added that he and Kirstin “are great friends, that’s all.” Tyler went on to state, “We had so much fun … The video that we that we made together is gonna be crazy and exciting and fun to watch.”

Tyler also added that it was “one of the best shoots I’ve ever had … Kristin is just a joy and a pleasure to be around. I love hanging out with her and getting to know her, so it was fantastic.”

Kristin also spoke out when asked about she and Tyler

When Kristin was asked much of the same, her answers were similar to Tyler’s, calling him “the sweetest human being on the planet, such a great guy, I was so impressed with him.”

She, too, said that there is nothing going on between the two of them, and no, they are not dating.

What is Tyler up to these days?

Right now, it seems that Tyler is living his best life as he continues to further his modeling career, just got done filming another Reality show called The Real Dirty Dancing, and is in the process of revamping his own house in Florida.

Previously, he was roommates with Matt James, former Bachelor lead; however, as Matt and Rachael progressed in their relationship, Tyler thought it would be best to do his own thing. He and Matt are still great friends, though.

Tyler also revealed that he is super excited to move closer to the beach and the Florida coast. He declared, “I need a pop of color because I like to be chill and calm in my space, but I also need some energy … There’s fun pops of color throughout my space that really keep the place alive – and it came out so great.”

Even though Tyler and Kristin are not together as Bachelor Nation fans thought, Tyler seems content with what he is currently doing in life right now. Who knows, maybe he’ll find someone in Florida?!

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.