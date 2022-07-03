Two American Idol Season 20 finalists announce concert together

Leah Marlene and Fritz Hager on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

American Idol Season 20 had a lot of great singers, and the final seven were jam-packed with talent.

Since the season ended, winner Noah Thompson has tried to start writing his own music and has fans excited to see what he does next.

Jay Copeland just got a chance to open for an R&B legend in Patti LaBelle.

Leah Marlene has announced a trip to Europe and said that she is moving to Los Angeles to further pursue her musical career there.

However, before she left for Los Angeles, Leah set up a concert and brought in another finalist to be her opening act.

Leah Marlene has concert planned with Fritz Hager

When Leah Marlene and Fritz Hager arrived for Hollywood Week, the judges paired them up for the Duos Round. The two nicknamed themselves Team Green and became fast friends.

They did so well in the Duos Round that both moved on.

American Idol fans watched the two grow and develop throughout the season, and in the end, both were finalists. Fritz made the top 5 before his elimination, and Leah moved all the way to the finale, where she finished in third place.

There were also dating rumors between the two, but they both shook those off and said they were just the best of friends and nothing more.

They also hinted at collaborating on something in the future. Now, they are performing together in a concert.

Leah said she is moving to Los Angeles after her trip to Europe, but she will return home in August for a homecoming show.

The concert will be on August 27, tickets went on sale yesterday, and Fritz Hager will be the opening act.

“I can’t be more excited to have my best pal Fritz opening the show,” she said in the video. “He’s gonna be playing an incredible set, and might hop on stage for a few songs with me as well.”

Fritz Hager excited about reuniting with Leah Marlene

Fritz had something to say about it as well.

He posted the actual poster for the show, which had Leah Marlene and the title “Concerts At The Crib.” Fritz was in a smaller photo with the wording, “Special Guest.”

“SUPER excited to announce that I will be coming to Normal to open for the greatest human in the world @leahmarlenemusic,” he wrote.

