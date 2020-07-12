Trista and Ryan Sutter’s daughter models infamous bucket hat from first season of The Bachelorette

Trista and Ryan Sutter are the longest standing couple in all of Bachelor Nation and now, their kids are carrying on their legacy. Proving just that, this Bachelorette couple’s daughter Blakesly is even bringing back a fashion trend worn by her dad on the very first season of the show.

On the first season of The Bachelorette, Ryan Sutter infamously wore a blue bucket hat with a gold stripe that many fans were delighted to learn still existed just a few years ago.

Now, Blakesly has inherited that same hat and has been sharing her dad’s unique style by modeling the corduroy hat in a new picture that has Bachelor Nation reminiscing.

Trista and Ryan’s daughter takes a tip from dad’s style

It was 17 years ago that Ryan Sutter wore the now-infamous corduroy bucket hat on Trista Rehn’s season of The Bachelorette.

That style choice made waves back then, with many The Bachelorette viewers remembering the first Bachelorette suitor’s unique style years later.

In 2016, Ryan even revealed that he still owned the hat, showing off a token from his own closet worn on the show that brought him and his wife together during the first season.

Now, Trista and Ryan’s 11-year-old daughter Blakesly is keeping that style alive by bringing back the bucket hat in a photo shared by Trista on Instagram.

Trista and Ryan one of few successful Bachelor Nation couples

Trista and Ryan Sutter are the original Bachelor Nation success. The pair, who met on the first season of The Bachelorette, are still going strong after getting engaged in February 2003 and then getting married later that year.

Though there were plenty of engagements in years to follow, there are only six Bachelorette couples still together to this day. In addition to Trista and Ryan, they are Ashley and J.P., Desiree and Chris, JoJo and Jordan, Rachel and Bryan, and Becca and Garrett.

They are fairing much better than The Bachelor, which has a harder time finding success in marriage. Of all of the Bachelor couples to get engaged (or not) on the show over the years, there is only one couple still together today in Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudice, who were married in 2014 and have three children together now.

The Bachelorette is currently in production and is expected to premiere later this year.