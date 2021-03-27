Trishelle Cannatella reveals The Challenge: All Stars had ‘so much drama’ with cast

Trishelle Cannatella is one of 22 competitors on The Challenge: All Stars spinoff. Pic credit: Paramount Plus

When The Challenge: All Stars spinoff season arrives, viewers should expect to see more of what makes the reality series great. Not only will there be tough physical competition, but also plenty of hookups and drama.

According to cast member Trishelle Cannatella, The Challenge fans can expect even more drama than they see on the regular season.

She recently spoke about the upcoming OG spinoff show, which will feature 22 competitors battling for $500,000 in Argentina.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Trishelle comments about All Stars training, castmates

Trishelle, who debuted on MTV’s first The Real World: Las Vegas season, was a guest on a recent podcast episode of Reality Life with Kate Casey. During their chat, the 41-year-old reality TV star brought up that when her friend Mark Long contacted her about All Stars, she figured the spinoff was a great idea since the cast members were all older and around their ages.

However, she said she didn’t expect it to be as tough as it was. Trishelle mentioned asking Mark if she needed to do any training before All Stars, and he told her she’d be fine since she used to be a runner.

“I did not train at all. That’s just not my style. I just wanted to go there, have drinks by the pool, hang out. I was not planning on breaking a sweat,” she joked.

Trishelle said upon arriving there that she realized that basically everyone had been working out beforehand. Then she saw who the All Stars host was going to be.

“When I saw TJ [Lavin], I was shaking,” Trishelle admitted about realizing the spinoff would have some tough events.

“He was like, ‘Don’t be mistaken, this is a real Challenge,’ and I wanted to cry,” Trishelle revealed.

While she may have been scared about that aspect, she said she was excited to be around some of the iconic cast members of The Challenge. That included Teck Holmes, who she said she was most excited to see. She also mentioned Aneesa Ferreira made her laugh hardest, and she was most surprised at her connection with Nehemiah Clark.

She revealed she made other good connections based on time she spent with Latterian Wallace and Jisela Delgado.

“She is a force. Just personality-wise. She’s sexy. She’s like cool. She doesn’t give up. She’s awesome. She’s just like really impressive,” Trishelle shared about Jisela.

Trishelle revealed All Stars has lots of drama

During her podcast interview, Trishelle was also asked what makes All Stars better than the regular seasons of The Challenge. She admitted she’d stopped watching the seasons after a while because of all the new people they were bringing on, saying she found them “uninteresting.”

Many fans of The Challenge enjoy the intense arguments and drama that erupts in the house and the game. Trishelle said viewers are going to see plenty with All Stars.

“I thought there was gonna be no drama. I was like, ‘Everyone’s an adult.’ A lot of people are married and parents. No, there is so much drama,” Trishelle revealed.

“I thought I was gonna be cool, and I’m fighting with people,” she shared about the All-Stars spinoff season.

Trishelle brought a bit of experience to the show, having competed in four seasons of The Challenge. However, her last time competing was Rivals II which aired in 2013. She admitted that she felt it had been a while when she returned for the spinoff, but the game’s mental toughness returned for her.

“The last Challenge I did was like 10 years ago. I forgot how stressful it is and how paranoid you can get,” she admitted about All Stars.

While she didn’t get into details, Trishelle also said that she was warned ahead of time about castmate Beth Stolarczyk and that she “doesn’t disappoint.”

Based on Trishelle’s comments and those from other competitors, this isn’t just some Challenge reunion special with older competitors, but a full-blown season consisting of tough battles, hookups, and drama. It seems fans won’t be disappointed.

The Challenge: All Stars premieres on Thursday, April 1 on Paramount Plus.