Trick Daddy’s mugshot for drugs, DUI arrest causes Love & Hip Hop: Miami star to quit

We may have seen the end of Trick Daddy on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

The Miami rapper has said he is done with the VH1 series after a recent mugshot from an arrest for driving under the influence and cocaine possession was shown during a recent episode of the show.

After the mugshot went viral, many LHHMIA viewers wondered if Trick Daddy’s mugshot would make it’s way to Season 3 of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, considering how late in the season that it happened.

But with Love & Hip Hop, they are often able to catch viral moments and put them on the show within weeks of the real-life event and in the case of Trick Daddy’s arrest, they did just that.

Trick Daddy confronts LHHMIA production

On a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, we saw production at Trick Daddy’s house as they were clearly filming a scene. Trick Daddy went from calm to irate in a matter of seconds, confronting one of the producers about putting his DUI arrest on the show.

He was really mad that the show would put his mugshot on the screen.

This is reality TV Trick, did you really think they wouldn’t use something as juicy as YOUR arrest to keep things interesting?

Not to mention the whole reality aspect. With all of the criticism about just how real these reality TV shows are, VH1 owed a duty to their viewers to cover the life of their cast.

They can’t just pretend like Trick Daddy wasn’t arrested as it has become a part of his storyline.

Maybe the Nann rapper wasn’t aware that the show would air any and all footage of his life, especially the most salacious stories that have already proved to grab attention and earn numerous headlines.

Details of Trick Daddy’s arrest

On January 11, 2020, Trick Daddy was arrested in Miami, Florida and was charged with suspected cocaine possession when police noticed a white powdery substance on a bill in his possession. He was also booked on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to the police report, when officers found Trick Daddy, he was asleep behind the wheel of his car. He told officers that he was headed home from dropping someone off after leaving the club.

Trick, whose real name is Maurice Samuel Young, was said to have bloodshot eyes and was slurring words while officers performed a field sobriety test.

It’s not clear what the outcome of Trick Daddy’s arrest will be or when he will be headed back to court. We’re also still wondering if Trina’s pal is still refusing to film for Love & Hip Hop: Miami or if we’ve seen the last of him.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami airs Mondays at 9/8c on VH1.