Trehuggers call Teresa Giudice the ‘queen’ of RHONJ amid Season 14 countdown

We waited a while for this day to come, but it’s finally here; premiere day for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

People are excited to see what the cast has in store for us, but none more so than the Teresa Giudice fans dubbed the Trehuggers.

After the OG promoted the new season on social media, they promptly took to the comment section to cheer on their “queen.”

It’s about to be another rollercoaster journey for viewers amid a huge divide within the cast.

It’s also a tricky season for the cast members as their future on the show might be in jeopardy.

Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen has already clarified that the unorthodox way the show was filmed this season won’t be sustainable going forward.

After Season 13, everyone wanted an end to the feud between Teresa, Joe, and Melissa Gorga, which has overshadowed the franchise for the past decade, so this time, we’ll see something different.

The question is, will it be a hit or a miss?

Teresa Giudice thanks her fans for standing by her side

Teresa took to Instagram with a glamorous photo from her first confessional — a sparkly pink outfit — as she promoted the Season 14 premiere.

“An all new Season 14 goes in the books. Tonight!,” wrote the RHONJ star in her caption as she gave a shoutout to the Trehuggers.

“HUGE Thank you to all who have stood by my side throughout this journey! 🙏❤️ It’s been Real! Love, love, love you! 💋.”

The Trehuggers are ready to see their ‘queen’ in Season 14

There’s been a lot of chatter about some shady behind-the-scenes behavior from Teresa and her BFF Jennifer Aydin with receipts, proofs, and timelines.

However, the allegations haven’t done much to turn the Trehuggers against their queen.

After the OG shared the promo post for the Season 14 premiere, her fans took to the comments to shower her with praises.

“THE QUEEN IS BACK!😍😍😍😍,” exclaimed an excited RHONJ fan.

“You’ve been the queen of that show since day one. You’ve raised four beautiful, intelligent, amazing daughters. Wear your Crown proudly 👑,” said someone else.

One person said Teresa is “FOREVER THE QUEEN OF NJ 👑.”

“The Queen of Jerseyyy ❤️ can’t wait to watch this season,” responded a Trehugger.

“So excited to watch the queen of housewives,” added someone else.

Are you excited for the Season 14 premiere?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 premieres on Sunday, May 5, at 8/7c on Bravo.