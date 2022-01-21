Too Hot to Handle Season 3: Who is Patrick Mullen and where can you find him on Instagram?

Patrick Mullen on Too Hot to Handle. Pic credit: Netflix

Too Hot to Handle just hit Netflix with its third season and a cast of 15 people looking for love.

One of the new cast members is Patrick Mullen, and here is everything you need to know about the new Too Hot to Handle hopeful.

Who is Patrick Mullen on Too Hot to Handle?

Patrick Mullen is 6-foot-5, from Honolulu, Hawaii, and loves playing guitar.

He is also athletic, and varsitied in five different sports while in high school.

He also said that he loves to treat women out to a night under the stars, but he isn’t the type of guy who will treat them like they are “out of this world.”

He promises that he can take someone out to swim with the dolphins in the mornings. “I’ve been in almost every country in Europe, but I’ve never stepped foot in those places,” Patrick said.

He also has a college degree in botany and loves flowers about as much as he does women.

However, even with his degree, he works as a model and an actor. He also calls himself a “killer bartender” who can make great mojitos or margaritas.

How can you follow Patrick Mullen on Instagram?

You can follow Patrick Mullen on Instagram at @thepatmullen. He has 71 posts, with just over 19,000 followers on Instagram.

His bio calls him an “Adventurer and island boy always chasing my dreams.”

His casting message said, “Get ready for the craziest and most exhilarating season of Too Hot Too Handle.”

He also posts fun photos of him in tropical locations

Where is Patrick Mullen now following Too Hot to Handle?

Too Hot to Handle is a Netflix reality television dating series that has one major twist.

The men and women are not allowed to kiss, have any sexual contact, or even pleasure themselves, over the four weeks of the show. An AI host keeps everyone in line.

There is a $200,000 grand prize and the producers knock money off every time the cast members break a rule. By the end of the season, a winning couple was chosen.

Patrick wasn’t there for the money. As a matter of fact, he chose to leave early, saying he “learned all he could.”

This didn’t happen until after he pulled out his guitar and tried to make Georgia swoon, but actually ended up creating one of the most cringeworthy moments on Too Hot to Handle Season 3.

However, he then moved on to become a huge part of the cast, a moral compass for other cast members who were struggling. He didn’t seem to care about the money, and that made him stand out. Leaving on his own in Episode 8 was also a big deal.

He went back home and based on his Instagram photos, is living the best life.

Too Hot to Handle Season 3 is streaming right now on Netflix.