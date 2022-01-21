Too Hot to Handle Season 3: Who is Olga Bednarska and where can you find her on Instagram?

Olga Bednarska on Too Hot to Handle. Pic credit: Netflix

Too Hot to Handle just hit Netflix with its third season and a cast of 15 people looking for love.

One of the new cast members is Olga Bednarska, and here is everything you need to know about the new Too Hot to Handle hopeful.

Who is Olga Bednarska on Too Hot to Handle?

Olga Bednarska is a from Surrey in the United Kingdom.

According to her intro video, she referred to herself as the “Polish party girl” who was there to “add some Eastern European flavor.”

She also said she doesn’t think twice about doing something and is a lot to handle, but “in a fun way.”

She loves to party and dance and she said she will always tell a guy if she isn’t into them because she doesn’t want to waste their time. As for her type, she said she wanted a guy who would party and have fun with her, while also making her laugh. The guy also needs to be good in bed.

“I can flirt with anyone and anything. I’ve never had any complaints,” Olga said.

How can you follow Olga Bednarska on Instagram?

You can follow Olga Bednarska on Instagram at @olga_bednarska.

In her bio, she said, “I think all the best people come in loud packages.”

She posted her reveal as a member of the Too Hot to Handle Season 3 cast and said, “On Wednesdays we wear pink… [nail painting emoji] Get in loser, I’m on THTH!!!!!!!”

A lot of her photos on Instagram show her out and having fun, whether having drinks or just out for the night.

Where is Olga Bednarska now following Too Hot to Handle?

Too Hot to Handle is a Netflix reality television dating series that has one major twist. The men and women are not allowed to kiss, have any sexual contact, or even pleasure themselves, over the four weeks of the show.

An AI host keeps everyone in line. There is a $200,000 grand prize and the producers knock money off every time the cast members break a rule. By the end of the season, a winning couple was chosen.

Olga was one of the new arrivals, showing up in episode 3. She said when she arrived that she was there to stir things up and guaranteed she would.

Olga was not one of the winners. On the show, she met Stevan Ditter after he had already tried to date Georgia Hassarati. The two seemed like a perfect match, but soon things got complicated.

Olga mentioned that she wanted to meet new people and the two went their separate ways.

She made it all the way to the final episode as a finalist but did not win and went home without a partner. From an Instagram post, it seems she still hasn’t found her prince.

Too Hot to Handle Season 3 is streaming right now on Netflix.