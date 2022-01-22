Too Hot to Handle Season 3: Who is Jackson Mawhinney and where can you find him on Instagram?

Jackson Mawhinney on Too Hot to Handle. Pic credit: Netflix

Too Hot to Handle just hit Netflix with its third season and a cast of 15 people looking for love.

One of the new cast members is Jackson Mawhinney, and here is everything you need to know about the new Too Hot to Handle hopeful.

Who is Jackson Mawhinney on Too Hot to Handle?

Jackson Mawhinney is from London in the United Kingdom, and he said he used to model and work in fashion.

Jackson bragged that if a party was dull, throw him into the middle and see what happens. He said that because of this, he got into a lot of trouble in school, but having fun and “living a moment is what really matters.”

As for girls, Jackson said he wants one who doesn’t take herself too seriously. He also won’t avoid stepping on any toes because if he wants something, he will go and try to get it.

Jackson also has a very important mother.

Patricia Scotland is the Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness.

How can you follow Jackson Mawhinney on Instagram?

You can follow Jackson Mawhinney on Instagram at @jacksonmawhinney.

He has 58 posts on his account, with 11,000 followers.

In his bio, he wrote, “I’ve been known to colour outside the lines.”

In the promo photo for Too Hot to Handle, Jackson wrote, “Hey hey gorgeous peoples, let’s have fun and see what happens.”

Most of Jackson’s Instagram photos are a little lighthearted, with him out and around town.

Where is Jackson Mawhinney now following Too Hot to Handle?

Too Hot to Handle is a Netflix reality television dating series that has one major twist.

The men and women are not allowed to kiss, have any sexual contact, or even pleasure themselves, over the four weeks of the show.

An AI host keeps everyone in line.

There is a $200,000 grand prize and the producers knock money off every time the cast members break a rule. By the end of the season, a winning couple was chosen.

Jackson came onto the series late, making his appearance on Episode 7 and he almost immediately hooked up with Izzy Fairthorne.

They were so hot for each other that they made out a lot, costing the cast a lot of money in the end.

Jackson finished as a finalist by Episode 10, but he didn’t leave as the winner.

However, Jackson was still with Izzy when the show ended. The problem is that Izzy used the word “independence” when leaving, making some fans wonder if they were going to try to make it work, especially since they both live in England.

Looking at their Instagram photos, they seem to be traveling a lot – but never to the same place – making it look like Izzy left her fling with Jackson on the show.

However, Jackson did get into some trouble with his fellow Too Hot to Handle stars after the show was filmed last year.

The Sun reported that Jackson, along with his season 3 costars Harry Johnson and Beaux Raymond, returned from filming the Netflix dating series in Turks and Caicos. The three costars were escorted off a British Airways flight by a group of policemen.

He has mostly kept a low profile since this incident.

Too Hot to Handle Season 3 is streaming right now on Netflix.