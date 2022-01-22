Too Hot to Handle Season 3: Who is Izzy Fairthorne and where can you find her on Instagram?

Izzy Fairthorne on Too Hot to Handle. Pic credit: Netflix

Too Hot to Handle just hit Netflix with its third season and a cast of 15 people looking for love.

One of the new cast members is Izzy Fairthorne, and here is everything you need to know about the new Too Hot to Handle hopeful.

Who is Izzy Fairthorne on Too Hot to Handle?

Izzy Fairthorne is a physical trainer and hockey player from Cheltenham in the United Kingdom.

She bragged that she is both a “player on the hockey pitch” and a “player in the bedroom.”

She also said that she used to get into trouble in her younger days for sneaking off to meet boys while she was in boarding school.

Izzy admitted that she has dated a lot of guys in her life, but said that she has never had a boyfriend.

Izzy said the right one just hasn’t come along and, “I don’t think they can handle me either.” She said many of the guys have called her a player, which she considers funny, since they have played girls themselves.

She also said she has been called a heartbreaker, but that is okay because she is giving “boys a taste of their own medicine.”

Izzy also said she was ready for Too Hot To Handle since she is a winner and has no time for losing.

How can you follow Izzy Fairthorne on Instagram?

You can follow Izzy Fairthorne on Instagram at @izfairr.

She has only 34 posts on her account, but she has over 60,000 followers.

In her bio, Izzy wrote, “It’s been said before, I’m up to no good.”

In the intro post for Too Hot To Handle, Izzy wrote, “SECRET IS OUT!!! I can’t wait for you to all watch my crazy journey!! 👀 let’s turn up the HEAT.”

People who follow Izzy will see lots of photos of herself in all sort of outfits, mostly looking like she is out for the night.

She also has some photos of herself hard at work.

Where is Izzy Fairthorne now following Too Hot to Handle?

Too Hot to Handle is a Netflix reality television dating series that has one major twist.

The men and women are not allowed to kiss, have any sexual contact, or even pleasure themselves, over the four weeks of the show.

An AI host keeps everyone in line.

There is a $200,000 grand prize and the producers knock money off every time the cast members break a rule. By the end of the season, a winning couple was chosen.

Izzy ended up hooking up with Jackson Mawhinney late in the series since Jackson arrived in Episode 7.

They were so hot for each other that they made out a lot, costing the cast a lot of money in the end.

Izzy finished as a finalist by Episode 10, but she didn’t leave as the winner.

However, Izzy did leave while still hooking up with Jackson. The problem is that she used the word “independence” when leaving, making some fans wonder if they were going to try to make it work, especially since they both live in England.

Looking at their Instagram photos, they seem to be traveling a lot – but never to the same place – making it look like Izzy left her fling with Jackson on the show.

Too Hot to Handle Season 3 is streaming right now on Netflix.