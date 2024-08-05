Too Hot to Handle: Are Bri and Demari still together?

Too Hot to Handle Season 6 winners Bri Balram and Demari Davis are navigating their relationship post-show.

The winning couple walked away as this season’s most-improved, earning themselves a $150,000 prize.

Bri and Demari started strong in Lana’s retreat, but things got a little hairy when temptation reared its ugly head.

Demari’s head turned when newbie Valentina Rueda Velez showed up at the resort, and he had trouble remaining completely faithful to Bri.

Demari and Valentina shared a kiss, much to Bri’s dismay.

Bri struggled with Demari and Valentina’s kiss, admitting that watching it and hearing about it upsets her.

But, eventually, Demari became vulnerable with Bri, and with the help of Lana’s workshops, the couple pushed through their issues and Bri forgave Demari.

Bri was tempted when she was sent on a date with newcomer Jalen Olomu-Brown, but she refrained from engaging in anything physical with him despite him being exactly her type.

So, now that filming is over and the finale episode has aired, where do Bri and Demari stand off-camera?

Bri says things got ‘really difficult’ between her and Demari after Too Hot to Handle

Speaking recently with PEOPLE, Bri and Demari opened up about their relationship status.

“We went through so much on that show together,” Bri admitted.

Now that they’re no longer at the villa, remaining in contact poses a problem for their relationship.

“At first, when we came out [of] the villa, it seemed fairly easy because we were FaceTiming every night, but he is [in] a different time zone, so it did start to get really difficult,” Bri shared.

“And then he told me that he was having delayed reactions from the whole experience,” Bri added.

Bri and Demari decided to take a break

Some Too Hot to Handle fans might be surprised to learn that Demari’s feelings about their relationship meant they separated for a while.

“And so we just decided to take a break, separate for a little bit and we actually weren’t speaking for a while. … I’d be lying to say it’s just been a perfect world,” Demari stated.

Bri revealed that her and Demari’s situation is “complicated,” adding they’re “working on things.”

“We’ve really been trying to learn each other on the outside [and] figure things out,” she noted.

Although they’re “BriMari on a break,” as they put it, neither Bri nor Demari are seeing anyone else and they’ve met each other’s families.

Demari noted it’s been “tough for Bri having to watch that whole Valentina situation back.”

Bri and Demari talk about marriage

Despite putting the brakes on their romance, Bri admits she would like it if Demari became her future husband.

“Marriage is something that I do want in my next partner that is long-term, which I hope is maybe DeMari,” she dished.

“I agree as well,” added Demari. “I’m not saying right now, I’m not saying really when, but at some point, I really do want [to get married].”

Too Hot to Handle is currently streaming on Netflix.