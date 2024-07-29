Too Hot to Handle’s Charlie Jeer reveals why he ditched Lucy for Katherine: ‘I felt very tied down’

Charlie Jeer shocked Too Hot to Handle viewers this season when he decided to give up on Lucy Syed and give it a shot with Katherine LaPrell.

“Cheeky Charlie,” as he’s called, started Season 6 of the Netflix series with a bang, kissing three girls on the first night: Lucy, Katherine, and Kylisha Jageshar.

The Kent, England native didn’t realize that his indiscretions would send him into banishment, but it turned out in his favor after all.

While holed up with his castmate Bri Balram, Charlie realized he was most attracted to Lucy.

That’s when the 21-year-old heartthrob followed his heart once he was released back to the retreat.

In an attempt to win Lucy over, Charlie serenaded her with the “Juicy Lucy” song on his saxophone, and she couldn’t resist his charming gesture.

It seemed that from there on out, Charlie and Lucy would become one of the strongest couples in the house.

But after an exercise hosted by intimacy coach Brenden Durrell, Charlie had a change of heart.

While paired up with Katherine, he realized that Lucy’s reluctance to risk spending money getting intimate with him was a bit of a turnoff, and he was turned on by Katherine’s openness during the exercise.

Charlie and Katherine decided to take the plunge by breaking it off with their significant others, Lucy and Louis Russell, and give their romance a shot.

The model/musician has now spoken about why he followed his heart with Katherine and kicked Lucy to the curb.

Charlie lacked excitement with Lucy

“I think in the position I’m in now, I consider and say that a relationship has to make you grow, and it has to excite you,” Charlie recently told Us Weekly.

Charlie admitted that he needed more of a spark in his relationship for it to work, and, unlike Lucy, who was reluctant to take risks, Katherine brought that to the table.

“I think that very quickly when I was with Lucy,” he continued. “I felt very safe, very tied down, and I didn’t feel excited in that situation, whereas when I was with Kat, even the conversation was exciting to me.”

Charlie continued, “I had to just follow that impulse and just go for it and give it a try.”

Charlie says he and Lucy were the ‘Mom and Dad’ of the Too Hot to Handle retreat

According to the Netflix breakout star, once he realized that he needed to follow his instincts, he knew that Lucy wasn’t the one for him and that Katherine was worth exploring a connection with.

As Charlie explained, there’s no time to waste during the retreat, so if he was going to make a move, he had to act on his impulses straight away.

Admittedly, not having any physical intimacy with Lucy played into Charlie’s decision, making it hard for him to connect with her.

Although Charlie admitted that Lucy is a “great girl,” he confessed that their chemistry was “too safe.”

He felt it was so safe that his and Lucy’s castmates referred to them as the “Mom and Dad” of the group.

Charlie and Katherine’s love story has just begun this season, so we’re curious to see if they have what it takes to form a genuine, meaningful connection… and if they can avoid spending more money from Lana’s prize money.

But something tells us this couple may end up being big spenders.

Too Hot to Handle is streaming on Netflix with new episodes dropping on Fridays.