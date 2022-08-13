Tom Sandoval confirms his cover band will appear in Vanderpump Rules Season 10

Tom Sandoval’s cover band Sandoval & The Most Extras will be featured in Vanderpump Rules Season 10. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules viewers are in for a treat when Season 10 finally finishes filming and premieres on Bravo. In addition to the ongoing personal drama of several cast members, it turns out Tom Sandoval’s latest musical venture is also set to make it Vanderpump Rules debut.

Although this isn’t the first time Sandoval has fronted for a cover band, Sandoval & The Most Extras has gained significant traction in recent months and continues to put on shows across the United States.

Since announcing the cover band’s creation in November 2021, Sandoval has regularly promoted the band and their various gigs across several social media channels. In fact, Sandoval’s announcement came in the form of an Instagram post that featured him singing a cover of Working for the Weekend.

It’s clear Sandoval is passionate about his musical pursuits, but it isn’t the only thing keeping him busy these days. After months of hard work and dedication, Sandoval and his Vanderpump Rules BFF Tom Schwartz finally celebrated the grand opening of their Schwartz & Sandy’s lounge.

Between his concert gigs and filming for Season 10, Sandoval found a way to make his and Schwartz’s dream a reality with the opening of their new spot.

However, after enjoying the spotlight with the opening of their lounge, Sandoval jumped right back into action with his band. And in a recent post to social media, Sandoval confirmed viewers and Pump Rules fans will get a chance to see another side to the band when the new season drops.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval’s cover band will appear in Season 10

Taking to his official TikTok account, Sandoval shared yet another video of his band performing their rendition of Panic at the Disco’s song I Write Sins Not Tragedies.

Throughout the video clip, Sandoval seems completely entranced with the millennial hit song and it didn’t take long for his followers to hit the comment section questioning if they’d see more of Sandoval & The Most Extras.

Sign up for our newsletter!

@tomsandoval1 SAN DIEGO!! See you on Sunday, September 11th @MusicBoxSD tickets in bio. Also, check out our latest cover of @Panic! At The Disco ! ♬ original sound – Tom Sandoval

One follower praised Sandoval’s latest cover and asked, “Sandoval! amazing! why doesn’t VPR Show your band more ?”

Thankfully, it looks like Sandoval and his band will be getting some air time in the upcoming season.

“We’ll be on the new season!!” he responded enthusiastically.

Pic credit: @tomsandoval1/TikTok

Tom Sandoval calls his music ‘bigger’ than co-stars’ previous music careers

Never one to miss the opportunity to build himself up, Sandoval clarified that what he’s doing with his music and with the help of the entire band makes his musical endeavor bigger than what any of this Pump Rules co-stars have done in the past.

Longtime viewers have seen several of Sandoval’s co-stars attempt to get into the music scene over the years. Early on, Scheana Shay worked her vocal range and released bops including Good as Gold, and even Lala Kent did a stint with music.

However, the Vanderpump Rules star who has seemingly made the biggest impact in terms of their music is DJ James Kennedy, with Sandoval as a close second. And according to Sandoval, it’s thanks to the band’s shear size that they’re able to pull off something “bigger.”

Speaking to Page Six during the opening of Schwartz & Sandy’s, Sandoval shared, “I would say that what I’m doing is a bigger production and that’s why it’s called Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras because we’re f**king extra as f**k.”

Given that Sandoval never seems to do anything half way, it’ll be exciting to watch his cover band make their Vanderpump Rules debut when the new season drops.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.