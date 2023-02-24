Tom Brooks is the latest 90 Day Fiance cast member to transform their smile — Check out his new teeth

90 Day Fiance alum Tom Brooks just upgraded his smile.

The ex-boyfriend of Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva made a shared post with a Turkish dental office showing off his new grill.

In the video, Tom struck many playful and celebratory poses with Ista Dental’s logo as the backdrop. In it, Tom’s teeth looked bright, white, and straight.

Tom expressed his gratitude in the post’s caption, saying, “I can say with sincerity that your @istadental is an asset to the profession. I have never felt more welcome by a team of medical professionals before.”

He further gushed, “Your office is a shining example of how a business should be run, and your staff sets the standard for true hospitality.”

Neither Tom nor the dental office revealed the exact work Tom had done, but based on the office’s website, they specialize in “Dental Implants, Zirconium Teeth, Empress Dental Veneers,” and “Laminated Teeth.”

Other 90 Day Fiance stars have transformed their smiles

Tom is not the only 90 Day Fiance star to get a smile makeover; several other alums have upgraded their grills.

Darcey and her twin sister Stacey Silva went to Turkey during Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, where they got their teeth filed down and veneers placed on. After liking the finished product, Stacey’s husband Florian Sukaj also went to Turkey and got veneers.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio is another alum who opted to get her teeth done in Turkey.

On Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Kimberly Menzies had a teeth whitening procedure after getting criticism for her teeth color from her then-boyfriend Usman Umar.

During Season 4 of 90 Day Diaries, Angela Deem went to Beverly Hills and consulted an oral surgeon who said she had severe dental decay. The surgeon was able to transform Angela’s smile with a mix of dental implants and dentures.

Tom Brooks went on a weight loss journey

Tom’s recent smile transformation comes as he has also transformed his figure over the last few years.

When Darcey arrived in Tom’s native England on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Tom looked heavier than he did in the photos he sent Darcey.

Since that season, Tom has slimmed down and become dedicated to working out and living more healthily.

When he was on 90 Day Diaries, he filmed himself running and spoke about trying to maintain a more active lifestyle.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-5 are available on Discovery+.