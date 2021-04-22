Tom Bergeron fans flip out after he appears to hint at DWTS return

Tom Bergeron shared two cryptic Instagram posts that fans believe signal a return to DWTS. Pic credit: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Tom Bergeron fans flipped out after the former host of Dancing with the Stars appeared to hint at a return to the series in a cryptic Instagram post.

On April 20, Tom shared an image Al Pacino with a graphic atop it that read, “Just when I thought I was out they pull me back in.”

In the accompanying caption, Tom wrote, “stay tuned” and added a winking emoji.

One day later, Tom posted a video where he added a statement to try and further explain his initial tweet.

“I have to say, you’re response to my admittedly cryptic tweet has been flattering. I promise to let you know what I am talking about by next week at the latest. A little bit of patience, I think it will be worth it. Thanks again,” he explained.

The longtime television host’s fans were whipped into a frenzy.

DWTS fans react to his remarks

Three of Tom’s former Dancing with the Stars co-stars were some of the first to comment on his post. Pros Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Val’s wife Jenna Johnson all added their own remarks about their anticipation of his news.

Tom Bergeron fans reacted to two cryptic Instagram messages posted by the former DWTS host. Pic credit: @tombergeron/Instagram

“Now if he’s the new host of Jeopardy I’d be quite okay with that,” wrote one follower.

“Back to the ballroom! Please!” penned a second fan who followed their statement with a heart eyes emoji.

Fans have guessed that Tom will be returning to DWTS this season. Pic credit: @tombergeron/Instagram

“You coming BACK!!! Now, I can start watching again … whoooooo hoooooo!!” claimed a third Instagram user.

“Back to the ballroom please. DWTS isn’t the same without you,” remarked a fourth fan.

Tom was fired from DWTS ahead of Season 29

Tom and his co-host for 11 seasons, Erin Andrews, were both let go from the show ahead of Season 29, when the dancing competition decided to bring Tyra Banks in as a replacement. Tom was the original host of the series upon its debut in 2005 and remained with the series throughout its run.

Fan reaction was swift after it was revealed just days after the news of his firing that Tyra Banks would join the show as both an executive producer and host.

Throughout the season, viewers lamented the loss of Tom’s witty remarks and the easy banter he had with the pros, competing celebrities, and the judges panel including, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli.

While ratings remained steady, DWTS fans continued to rally for Tom’s return on social media.

The show will return for Season 30 in September.

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus.