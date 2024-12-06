Todd Chrisley’s prison housing to be shut down after Savannah Chrisley ‘exposed so much corruption’

Savannah Chrisley has been doing plenty of work behind the scenes to expose “corruption” at FPC Pensacola, the prison housing her dad, Todd Chrisley.

The Growing Up Chrisley star’s hard work has paid off because she recently shared that the prison is shutting down.

That means Todd will be moved to a different location to serve out the rest of his sentence, although Savannah hopes he will come home instead.

For now, though, the Chrisley patriarch is still scheduled for a 2032 release.

In 2023, Savannah told Entertainment Tonight that Todd was facing retaliation in the Florida prison because she spoke out.

However, Todd still wanted his daughter to use her voice and expose the inhumane prison conditions at the facility.

Savannah continued to do just that, and now big changes are happening.

Savannah Chrisley says the prison housing Todd Chrisley is shutting down

The Growing Up Chrisley star took to her Instagram Story with an update for her followers.

“You know that I have, over the past two years, exposed so much corruption at FPC Pensacola and, frankly, within the whole Bureau of Prisons,” said Savannah, noting that she has documentation to prove it.

“Today it was just announced that FPC Pensacola will be closing down,” she continued, “That is where my dad is being housed.”

Savannah said she was told the facility would be closed within the next six to nine months.

Despite the good news, the 27-year-old confessed to having “mixed feelings” about the outcome.

She reasoned that closing the facility means the Bureau of Prisons gets to dodge liability and not hold “these abusers accountable.”

However, Savannah is working with a few senators who are interested in seeing and hearing the evidence of abuse she found at the facility, so this is not over yet.

With this new update, what will happen to Todd Chrisley, who was set to finish his federal prison sentencing for tax evasion and bank fraud at FPC Pensacola?

“I don’t know where my dad’s going to go at this point; let’s hope and pray he comes home,” said Savannah.

Here’s what we know about the FPC Pensacola prison closure

The Associated Press backed up Savannah’s claims in a recently published piece, noting that the US government is closing down several facilities “after years of abuse and decay.”

The outlet reported that the Federal Bureau of Prisons “plans to shutter the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.”

Other minimum-security prison camps in West Virginia, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Florida will also be “deactivated.”

The agency noted that FPC Pensacola, which houses 500 prisoners, including Todd Chrisley, is in “significant disrepair” and will be demolished after the prisoners and 100 staff members are relocated to other facilities.