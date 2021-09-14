Tituss Burgess opens up about hosting Bachelor in Paradise, cast who are there for ‘the wrong reasons’

Tituss Burgess opens up about hosting Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark Media

Tituss Burgess was just one of the guest hosts taking the helm on Bachelor in Paradise for Season 7, and now that his time on the show is over, we’ve learned a bit about his experience and what to expect going forward as the season winds down.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star shared that he had a really great time while filming Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico this year and even dished on the ups and downs of the BIP cast finding love, losing it, and then finding it all over again.

It’s no secret that this has been a very dramatic season, with a couple of “here for the wrong reasons” scandals that are currently playing out before our eyes, and Burgess made sure to address that too.

Tituss Burgess reveals how he became a Bachelor in Paradise fan

Chris Harrison’s exit after Matt James’ season of The Bachelor meant producers had to get creative for the current season of Bachelor in Paradise, and that’s exactly what they did. Instead of adding a permanent host or even a temporary team like The Bachelorette did with Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, four guest hosts were greenlit: David Spade, Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess, and Lil Jon.

While that lineup may seem weird to some, these men were all picked for hosting duties due to their dedication to Bachelor Nation. While speaking to ABC Audio (via WJBD), Burgess revealed that he used to be a Bachelor Nation skeptic but fell in love with the show during his first hosting stint and has been hooked ever since.

“Watching some of the more awkward moments is like watching a car wreck, like, you know, what’s about to happen. You know someone’s heart’s about to break, but I can’t stop watching,” Tituss Burgess revealed.

When it comes to drama, Burgess shared earlier in the season that viewers could expect just that.

“From the temperature being hot as Hades, to debauchery all day, to watching or hearing within earshot someone that you think you’ve made a match with be talking about another person that is not you,” Burgess said, “All of those make for the perfect storm.”

Tituss Burgess weights in on the ‘followers drama’

In recent weeks (and while Tituss Burgess was hosting), Bachelor in Paradise viewers have witnessed quite a bit of drama regarding Instagram followers and being or wanting to be an influencer.

Those who have followed the show for any amount of time know that joining The Bachelor or any of its spinoffs for the purpose of building one’s follower count is definitely in the realm of being there “for the wrong reasons,” and now, Tituss Burgess has weighed in on all that drama from the current season.

“Look, you got to come to Bachelor Nation for the right reasons,” Burgess told On the Red Carpet. “The point is to come there to find love, fall in love. Not for personal gains outside of it, to boost your career. Or at least, don’t be dumb enough to leave your microphone on.”

“We know everything! Don’t think you’re going to come into that world that we’ve curated and created for you without knowing why you’re there. It’s gonna come out,” Burgess continued.

It looks like the “follower count” drama isn’t over yet, either. Last week on Bachelor in Paradise, a mob of BIP cast members led by Joe Amabile ran Chris Conran and Alana Milne out of Mexico after claiming they were an item before joining the show.

This week, we expect the cast to confront Brendan Morais and Pieper James, who some think should have gone home alongside or even instead of Chris and Alana last week.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.