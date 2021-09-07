Pieper James speaks out after Bachelor in Paradise viewers blast her and Brendan Morais

Pieper James knows that Bachelor in Paradise viewers hate her right now. Pic credit: ABC

It’s safe to say that Bachelor Nation does not love Pieper James and Brendan Morais after watching her arrive on Bachelor in Paradise last night.

After their Instagram follower counts began to drop and the hate started to circulate, Pieper spoke out with a “gentle reminder” to Bachelor Nation. It seems she wants us to believe that at least some of what we saw can be blamed on production and editing.

While we’re sure that editing does play a huge part in most reality shows though, Pieper’s message likely will fall on deaf ears because we saw what came out of her own mouth, whether it was edited or not.

Pieper responds to backlash after Bachelor in Paradise

After the most recent episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Pieper James took to her Instagram stories to share a “reminder” with viewers who have quickly turned on her and Brendan Morais.

She wrote, “Just a [sic] gentle reminder that reality tv isn’t real. An edited, produced, and cut down show isn’t going to show you every single thing said and done. An edited and produced show can’t show you conversations that happened before filming between friends.”

She continued, “I make light of this show because it’s a light hearted show. I don’t believe in pitting women against each other. I don’t believe men are prizes to be won at the expense of someone’s feelings. I believe in open communication to get answers, not name calling on the internet.”

Again, she reminded those who saw her message, “At the end of the day, it’s a tv show. We, the viewers, are shown what makes the best television, just as any show. And folk what we have here is a very successful show.”

Pieper James doesn’t address pre-Paradise relationship with Brendan

That’s a pretty long message that still doesn’t answer viewers’ questions about what really went on before Bachelor in Paradise between Pieper and Brendan.

And while she’s right about editing and things being chopped up and shortened, it’s not like she was reading from a script. We all saw Brendan string Natasha along on the show for weeks before Pieper even showed up.

Then, when she did make her grand entrance, Pieper made a beeline for Brendan, and he dropped Natasha like a hot potato. After that, we got to see Brendan and Pieper making light of the whole situation, even commenting about how they knew they’d get hate for what they did but that at least they could take on that hate together.

It seems that this “gentle reminder” from Pieper comes only after she realized that her Instagram following, which clearly meant a lot, is plummeting as no one in Bachelor Nation seems to like anyone who shows up on any of these shows for the wrong reasons.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.