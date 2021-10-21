Tim Malcolm from 90 Day Fiance is selling real estate — but there’s a twist

Tim Malcolm has made his mark with a very interesting real estate investment. Pic credit: Discovery+

Tim Malcolm made his mark on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days when he debuted as a sportscar driving, custom gun designer who was vying for Jeniffer Tarazona’s heart.

He didn’t find love on the show, but he did find a bit of fame, and now, Tim makes regular appearances in the 90 Day Fiance world on shows like Pillow Talk and 90 Day Bares All.

He’s also picked up a new career in real estate — well, virtual real estate, that is.

Tim Malcolm is big into cryptocurrency and recently was named an Ambassador for Ethereum Towers, which is a whole new way to crypto.

Tim Malcolm is serious about cryptocurrency

If you haven’t been buying and selling cryptocurrency in recent years, you’ve likely at least heard about it.

90 Day Fiance star Tim Malcolm is a big fan of the digital currency that continues to grow in popularity. So much so that he even manages a group on Facebook meant to educate would-be investors about which digital currencies are worth trading and when.

He has also recently been named an Ambassador for Ethereum Towers, which is a different, newer form of digital investing that is also growing in popularity as investors learn how it all works.

How does Ethereum Towers work?

From the website, here is how Ethereum Towers works and what it is:

“Ethereum Towers is a decentralized, community-first, social real-estate experiment. The concept of Ethereum Towers is a simple array of towers, apartments and floors that are community-owned, and decisions are influenced as a collective.” “Currently, the majority of our apartments are free to mint, as we gradually deploy floors in tower 1. Ethereum Towers consists of 2 separate, conceptual towers made up of 4,388 apartments spanning across 101 floors in each tower. Each floor is comprised of no more than 22 apartments (standard, luxury and penthouse).”

The first floor of the first tower launched on September 21, 2001, so this project is very new and will be stored on the Ethereum Blockchain. The official launch of Ethereum Towers comes with the unveiling of Tower 2, where digital investors will have the opportunity to buy into this interesting project.

Much like real apartments, there are different levels of investment (standard, luxury, and penthouse) that require different levels of investment and, as such, hold different levels of value.

I finally popped my nft cherry and am a proud owner of an @EthereumTowers apartment. I could not be more excited about this. Not only is the project super cool but the team has been overly helpful answering all of my questions. I like to support good companies with good teams! pic.twitter.com/6IaxAs9iML — Tim Malcolm (@RealTimMalcolm) October 19, 2021

90 Day Bares All airs on Sundays on Discovery+.