Tiffany Franco thinks Ronald Smith is using his new girlfriend as a pawn in their relationship

Tiffany and Ronald have been going through a nasty and public breakup that got even more heated when Ronald made a post on Instagram introducing a new woman.

Tiffany responded to the video wishing them the best but she seems to have done a 180 when she insinuated that she and Ronald are trying to work things out. Tiffany claimed Ronald was using that woman and a new relationship to spite her.

In an Instagram Q&A, Tiffany unleashed some of her feelings on why she thinks Ronald stepped out with a new woman and some background leading up to the shocking display.

Ronald has since taken the post with the other woman down which could signal his desire to repair his marriage to Tiffany or he could have taken it off his page due to backlash.

Either way, Tiffany made it clear that she thinks Ronald was using the girl as a pawn.

Tiffany Franco shared her opinions on why she thinks Ronald came out with a girlfriend

Tiffany answered questions from her followers about her relationship with Ronald and the recent drama with the post about his new woman that has since been deleted.

One person asked, “Do you feel bad that Ronald used that girl as a pawn in your guys relationship?”

Tiffany answered, “It’s a very s****y thing to do. I really wish that girl the best she deserves a guy who’s going to take good care of her.”

Someone else questioned, “Why did ronald post his new girl if he’s still married to you?”

Tiffany replied, “He said out of spite. because I said I moved on. he took it as me saying I found someone else so he did that.”

Tiffany also alluded to the fact that she has been suspicious of this girl for a while and that she tried to get clarification for herself when one follower asked, “has ronald’s new girl reached out to you?”

Tiffany responded, “I reached out to her a few months ago because I suspected something but she acted like she had no idea what I was talking about. that was kind of corny.”

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith’s children are at the center of the drama

Ronald created a very strong bond with Tiffany’s son Daniel from a previous relationship to the point where Daniel called Ronald his dad.

Tiffany and Ronald also had a baby girl together who Ronald has only seen in person on two separate visits Tiffany and the kids made to South Africa.

Ronald also recently alleged to a follower that Tiffany is keeping the kids from him despite her previous assertions that she would never do that.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.