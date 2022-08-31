Tiffany Franco shares barefaced no makeup look with 90 Day Fiance fans

Tiffany Franco went makeup-free for 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers know that alumni cast member Tiffany Franco always strives to look presentable and stylish with her hair and makeup done as often as she can.

While fans have seen her without makeup on occasion on the show, her social media shares almost always include Tiffany with finished hair and makeup.

The 31-year-old mother of two just dropped an Instagram-Stories-long video where she was promoting a face product. In the video, Tiffany had a bare face with no makeup, a sight that has become rare for 90 Day fans to see.

Tiffany was originally on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, where she flew to South Africa with her son Daniel intending to relocate there permanently to be with her on and off husband, Ronald Smith. The pair became pregnant, and Tiffany did not feel comfortable living in South Africa, so she moved back to America and gave birth to her and Ronald’s daughter Carley in the states.

Since then, Tiffany’s return to visit Ronald in South Africa was featured on the spinoff What Now?, and her and Ronald’s relationship and its deterioration was once again followed on Season 6 of Happily Ever After?

Furthermore, Tiffany will be on the upcoming season of The Single Life amid her separation from Ronald.

Tiffany Franco goes makeup free for 90 Day Fiance fans

Tiffany shared her opinions on a facial product in a video where she applied the product to her bare and make-free face.

The video was shared with Tiffany’s 575k followers and showed her with a pink bow headband pulling her hair back to reveal her whole face.

While there may have been a filter of the video, Tiffany appeared at the beginning of her getting ready process.

Is Tiffany Franco still single?

Tiffany has been revealed to be a cast member on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, where her foray back into dating will be highlighted.

However, given Tiffany’s social media activity surrounding her relationship with Ronald Smith, all signs point to the fact that they have reconciled.

Ronald’s Instagram page has also dropped hints that he and Tiffany are no longer at odds.

It is currently unclear at what point in Tiffany and Ronald’s nasty breakup she was filming for The Single Life, so it’s possible viewers will catch a glimpse of her and Ronald’s rekindling.

90 Day: The Single Life will premiere on Monday, September 12 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.