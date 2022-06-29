Tia Booth reveals her pregnancy cravings and due date, fans guess the baby’s gender

Tia Booth speaks out against headlines and celebrates her pregnancy. Pic credit: @tiarachel91/Instagram

Tia Booth announced that she’s expecting with fiance Taylor Mock on Father’s Day this year.

Now, Tia is dishing on all the details surrounding her pregnancy and engaging with fans as they predict the gender of her baby.

Here’s what Tia had to say about her due date, pregnancy cravings, and more.

Tia Booth reveals when she’s expected to give birth

Tia Booth took to her Instagram Stories and allowed fans to ask her anything regarding her pregnancy.

One fan wanted to know, “How far along are you and what’s your due date??”

Tia answered as directly as possible while revealing that she is expected to give birth around Christmas.

The Bachelor Nation star replied, “I’m 14 weeks & 3 days! Due date is December 23rd,” with a Santa Claus emoji.

Fans predict if Tia’s baby will be a boy or girl

Tia’s fans also wanted to know about the gender of her baby.

Sharing a DM screenshot, Tia showed a message she received where she was asked, “Do you know the gender yet?!”

Tia replied, “Yes!!!!! It’s been so hard not to say! We’ll announce it eventually lol.”

While Tia knows the gender, she enjoys hearing people’s guesses. She wrote over the screenshot, “We know the gender btw! All the guesses make me giggle. What do you think it is??”

Tia presented a poll where fans could vote “It’s a boy!” or “Def a girl!”

Most of Tia’s followers think she’ll welcome a son, with 54% of voters saying, “it’s a boy!” 46% of voters predicted Tia having a girl.

Tia Booth answers more pregnancy questions

A fan asked Tia, “What are you craving!!!!! Vinegar everything for me rn!!!”

Tia answered the question by sharing a photo of a pepperoni pizza.

Tia professed her craving for all types of pizza in text that read, “any kind…Hot pocket, lunchable, frozen. Then immediately take Tums.”

While Tia plans for her child this winter, she’s also wedding planning. Initially, Tia planned for her wedding to be in October this year.

One fan wanted an update on Tia’s wedding now that she’s pregnant and asked, “Will you be putting off the wedding until after baby?”

Tia replied, “Yes it’s gonna be next Fall!”

