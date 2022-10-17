Tia Booth celebrates with fall baby shower 

Tia Booth last appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. Pic credit: ABC

Tia Booth recently had a sweet fall baby shower with her fiance Taylor Mock and their loved ones.

She shared photos and videos, giving her 1.2 million Instagram followers insight into the event.

Along with family and friends outside the franchise, Bachelor Nation star Raven Gates Gottschalk also attended the shower.

Tia and Rachel looked gorgeous in fall tones as they posed for a picture with Raven cradling Tia’s baby bump.

Tia and Taylor got engaged earlier this year during The Bachelor Live on Stage Tour.

Shortly after their engagement, Tia and Taylor announced their pregnancy, later revealing they were expecting a baby boy.

Tia Booth is stylish in tan dress and boots for baby shower

Tia Booth opened her baby shower post with a photo of her and Taylor Mock posing arm in arm.

Both looked ready for fall, with Taylor in a brown plaid jacket, white tee, and jeans, while Tia glowed in a tan long-sleeve turtleneck dress and brown high heeled boots.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tia’s brunette hair looked voluminous as she wore it waved and hanging down with a middle part.

Black, white, yellow, and transparent balloons were visible behind them, along with a cubed structure that read “Baby.”

Tia posed with loved ones in the following slides. She also posed solo by a fireplace while placing one arm on her baby bump and holding sonogram photos in the other hand. Festive green, blue, and gold balloons could be seen behind the expectant mother.

Taylor and Tia also posed behind a tasty food table with several sweet and savory treats. In the photo, Tia wore a different brown knit long-sleeve dress with a V-neckline.

Taylor held a baby in the second to last slide, and Tia shared a video of a food table in the final slide, featuring an assortment of donuts, waffles, and black and white cookies shaped as baby-themed items such as diapers, bottles, and onesies.

Tia captioned the post, “Me& Tay are feeling so loved after a weekend full of baby showers with family and friends. Thank you to my Arkansas crews for celebrating baby boy& getting us ready for his arrival!! Less than 10 weeks to go!”

Raven Gates Gottschalk writes heartfelt message for Tia Booth

Raven also shared photos and video from the shower on her Instagram. Raven smiled in an earth-toned dress with a cinched waist while posing with Tia.

She gushed about Tia and the shower in her lengthy, heartfelt caption.

Raven recalled discussing the idea of being wives and mothers one day with Tia when they went to a restaurant way before appearing on The Bachelor.

She expressed that she and Tia are now right where they prayed they’d be.

Raven concluded her caption, “Finally we’re at the stage in life we wanted most!! The best season yet! Baby Mock.. We’re ready for you❣️❣️ PS Gates was obsessed with @tmock39 so I think he’s trying to prepare him for baby mock! 😂.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.