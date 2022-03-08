Thomas Jacobs pokes fun at Clayton Echard’s confusing caption about the past and future 

Clayton Echard looks to the past and future in a recent post. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard’s journey on The Bachelor is nearing the end and fans are eager to learn once and for all whether the leading man ended up single or engaged.

Recently, Clayton shared a post with an ominous caption that raised questions about his relationship status.

The caption left many scratching their head, including Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Thomas Jacobs who teased Clayton for his mysteriously ‘provocative’ caption.

Thomas Jacobs reacts to Clayton Echard’s recent post

Clayton Echard is almost always smiling in his social media posts, but he switched it up in a recent photo where he gives a far more serious and pensive look to the camera.

In the photo, Clayton stands in a backyard during daylight, surrounded by greenery and a pool.

Clayton wears a hoodie as he appears to be heading forward while looking back.

Clayton captioned the photo, “Looking back at my past and future.”

Some found Clayton’s caption confusing and couldn’t quite decipher what exactly The Bachelor lead was trying to say. While the post could be suggesting that Clayton is single in both his past and future, the caption’s connection to his relationship status is really left up in the air.

Thomas Jacobs poked fun at Clayton’s caption in the comment section by referencing a famous quote from Will Ferrell’s character in Blades of Glory.

Thomas wrote, “*Clayton posts a quote* Nobody knows what it means. It’s provocative. Gets the people going!”

A Bachelor fan page also expressed confusion, writing, “bro, what does this mean??”

Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

Another Instagram user commented, “Looking back at your future? Are you some kind of time traveler?”

Pic credit: @pickly.pickle/Instagram

While Clayton may be the only one who fully knows the reason behind his ominous caption, it certainly got people buzzing.

Clayton Echard’s final three women are revealed

Last week, Bachelor Nation officially learned who Clayton chose to be his final three women.

After sending Serene Russell home post-hometowns, Clayton will be heading into fantasy suite week with Rachel Recchia, Susie Evans, and Gabby Windey.

Bachelor Nation fans will finally learn which women Clayton was intimate with and how all the drama unfolds as his journey comes to an end.

ABC execs have teased that the ending of Clayton’s journey is impossible to spoil so it remains to be seen if Clayton will leave The Bachelor engaged or if he will return to being single.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.