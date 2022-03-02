This Below Deck chef called Sailing Yacht’s Gary King ‘#yachtieoftheyear’

A Below Deck chef awarded Gary King the title of “#yachtieoftheyear.” Pic credit: Bravo

It looks like Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King’s big personality, charisma, and charm has been noticed by another Below Deck cast member because they called him “#yachtieoftheyear.”

Chef Mathew Shea from Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean gave Gary that title as he shared a video clip of Gary playing a game involving getting water shot in his face from someone’s mouth and him doing the same.

It is unclear whether Gary and Mathew have met before or have had social media communications in the past to warrant Mathew’s label. Mathew might have just posted the compliment to Gary out of pure enjoyment and entertainment.

While Mathew didn’t elaborate on what “#yachtieoftheyear” means, any number of fun and frivolous descriptions could relate to it as it pertains to life in the yachting world.

In Mathew’s caption of the video, he followed up his hashtagged title with laughing/crying face emojis and a zany face emoji.

It is questionable whether Mathew Shea will return to Below Deck

Spoilers about the Below Deck Med cast who may return to Season 7 have been circulating, and they haven’t included Mathew Shea reprising his role as chef.

Mathew’s time on Season 6 included the abandonment of his position, which left the crew high and dry for a charter and caused several emotional breakdowns during service.

Mathew’s nasty feud with Lexi Wilson also gave way to some unsavory behavior and difficult situations for the crew.

Those Below Deck Med cast members rumored to be returning are Courtney Veale to the interior and Zee Dempers to the deck crew.

Captain Sandy will no doubt continue to be the captain of the spinoff and maintain her role as figurehead of the motor yacht.

Until the official announcement of Below Deck Med’s return, fans can enjoy Season 3 of Sailing Yacht and the upcoming premiere of Below Deck Down Under on Peacock. Below Deck Adventure is also in the pipeline for 2022.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Below Deck Down Under premiers Thursday, March 17, 2022, on Peacock.