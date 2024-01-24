These couples need to leave 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? immediately

The 90 Day Fiance franchise has gone from strength to strength over the last five years and isn’t slowing down.

With anticipation building for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8, it’s hard not to be a little skeptical.

More than other franchise entries, the series likes to keep many of the same faces each season.

The result leaves a bad taste because, more often than not, the arguments feel manufactured to secure a spot the following season.

The critical element of the series should be to highlight the more authentic couples having issues in their relationships.

As viewers, watching them work through those issues shows their relationship has a solid foundation. Having the same arguments each season just doesn’t make the show worthwhile.

Check out the couples who need to move on from the series.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet’s drama feels manufactured

It’s laughable that these two keep appearing on the show because they’re happily married, whether they think we believe it or not.

The only issue that plagues them is Elizabeth’s overbearing family, who seems determined to put on Razzie-worthy performances to land the family their own reality series.

It takes away from the more genuine storylines, but I can’t deny that I’ve enjoyed part of Elizabeth and Andrei’s storyline.

But it would be far more enjoyable watching them without the family being brought in. They don’t need an assist from them.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are no longer interesting to watch

Angela and Michael’s relationship has been charted for years. They’ve appeared in the last three seasons and will likely be on the cast of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8.

Nothing about that is remotely exciting. Yes, there’s a chance Michael may finally have made it to the U.S., but they’ve always been one of the franchise’s most toxic couples.

Something tells us that won’t be changing soon, and we’ll probably see Michael on 90 Day: The Single Life before long.

There will probably be some good scenes of them acclimating to finally being together under the same roof, but beyond that, it will be filled with toxic drama.

Jovi Duffren and Yara Zaya have no storyline

Jovi and Yara are newer additions to the franchise, so why do we feel like we’ve seen too much of them?

It’s simple. They were on 90 Day Fiance Season 8 and went straight on to Happily Ever After? for two seasons.

They’ve also clocked appearances on 90 Day: The Last Resort and 90 Day Diaries.

It’s too much, and with no storyline, it makes it more difficult to believe they have any marital strife.

Obviously, they’re happy together, and we don’t need them to self-produce storylines to keep them on the show. Take a breather, and we’re sure a show more befitting of their relationship will materialize.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods will never be happy together

After their 90 Day: The Last Resort stint, they reportedly married in August 2023.

However, that relationship is tipped to have imploded in a big way, with them rumored to have separated in the aftermath.

The truth is, they’re uncomfortable to watch on-screen because they don’t have that spark.

They argue, make up, rinse, repeat. It’s boring, and we believe we’ll be forced to watch the wedding if the TLC gods get their wish.

Weddings are fun, but knowing there’s a high chance the happy couple has already split up takes all the excitement out of what should be a genuinely happy event.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus, but Season 8 is set to premiere on Sunday, March 17, at 8/7c on TLC.