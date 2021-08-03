90 Day Fiance: Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Potthast mock her family

Elizabeth and Andrei playfully mocked the entire Potthast family. Pic credit: @Elizabethpotthastcastravet/Instagram

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. Such is the case with Elizabeth Potthast on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? She and her husband, Andrei Castravet, have been fighting an uphill battle with the rest of the Potthast’s, and they are finally striking back.

Andrei and Elizabeth are on fire

Andrei and Elizabeth are known for their silly Instagram videos, and to fans’ delight, they recently posted one that aimed their frustrations at Libby’s siblings. In a loop reel entitled, “Did I miss any? Ha ha ha ha⁣ 😂” the couple poked fun at her family comments about them.

Instead of internalizing their hater’s venom, Elizabeth cherry-picked a few classic sayings, including a quote from her father Chuck, “She’s not going to be happy when her sisters are driving Mercedes, and she’s not.”

Just to confirm, Elizabeth totally drives a Mercedes GLS SUV as spotted in the most recent episode. So the Florida native got the last laugh.

Elizabeth poked fun at Jenn, Andrei took aim at Chuck

Elizabeth even quoted her sister, Jenn, who said, “Eventually it’s going to be a disaster.” In each clip, the family of three showed off their mile-wide Cheshire grin.

Andrei showed off his skills in gymnastics to mock Chuck saying, “He has no skills.” It even looked like daughter Ellie enjoyed playing along with the joke.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The last snap was aimed at haters who said, “They’re never gonna last.” The joke is on TLC viewers since the couple seems to be going strong and are currently better than ever.

A nervous BBQ

The post was all in good fun since the Potthast family are extremely close with one another. Even though the siblings fight, Chuck is working on a plan to get his kids back on the right track.

Next week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? will show the entire clan getting together for a peace treaty cookout. Fingers will be crossed for the BBQ to go well, but fans aren’t holding their breath. ⁣⁣

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.