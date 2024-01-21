These 90 Day Fiance couples need to check in to Last Resort

The all-encompassing 90 Day Fiance franchise has been churning out shows — and toxic couples — for years.

What started as a show about people moving to the U.S. to be with the love of their lives became something different in success.

Nowadays, there are countless 90 Day Fiance shows, each with unique spins.

But the freshest entry in a long time came in the form of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

It turns out that bringing some of the franchise’s most polarizing couples to a retreat to work through their issues was a recipe for success.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

For Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, it meant them admitting their marriage was over, and they moved on separately.

Given the format’s success, TLC has to be making another season, and there are many couples to choose from.

Below, we’ve rounded up who needs to be on the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 cast.

Brandan and Mary’s relationship is probably not long for this world

Brandan De Nuccio and Mary De Nuccio’s relationship had many red flags when they first appeared on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way in 2023.

Having cameras watching one another from across the world isn’t healthy.

It was unsettling to watch, and that was only exacerbated by Mary threatening to call things off with Brandan when she realized he was seated next to a woman on a plane as he left his life behind in the U.S.

They somehow made it down the aisle and are now parents, but if their activity on social media is to be believed, they are probably not happier.

Rumors swirled as their season was airing that TLC had fired them over sharing too much about their story.

Couples are expected to keep tight-lipped about aspects of their relationship so the show can air big moments first.

If they aren’t fired, they have to be on the cast.

Gino and Jasmine would benefit from some therapy

Gino Palazzo and Jasmine Pineda debuted on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5, and their relationship has been all over the place since.

Just when it seems like they turn a corner, they find themselves embroiled in some of the most bizarre arguments.

They argue over stupid things most of the time, but somehow, they made it through two seasons of the spinoff before Jasmine made her way to the U.S. on 90 Day Fiance Season 10.

It’s hard to believe they’re still together on the show, but there are rumors they may have called time on their relationship.

Either way, they’d be perfect on Last Resort because they need assistance to work through the trauma of being with each other. They’re both that exhausting.

It’s a miracle Justin and Nikki are still together

Nikki Exotika and Justin only recently debuted on 90 Day Fiance Season 10, but their values are far apart.

Throughout the first half of the season, we witnessed them reconcile, bicker, and throw insults at one another, and now, they seem to be getting somewhere.

Given their long history, it must be easier to work through issues, but the continued obstacles make them good candidates for 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort.

All signs point to them still being together, but you never really know with these shows.

Angela and Michael are reportedly together in the U.S.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have been on the TLC hit for years, even though Michael hasn’t stepped foot in the U.S. — on camera, at least.

They married, and we watched in shock as they continued to bicker over video chat.

They did appear in the first season of Last Resort, but it didn’t do them any favors because Michael was taking part in the experiment remotely.

Now that they’re reportedly living together in the U.S., it’s hard to imagine their relationship is in a perfect place, so having the pair in the flesh on Last Resort may help them carve out something worthwhile.

90 Day: The Last Resort is currently on hiatus. TLC has not confirmed a second season.