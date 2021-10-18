These 90 Day Fiance cast members seem to be supporting Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina’s relationship

After Geoffrey’s guilty verdict and Varya coming out as married to Geoffrey, there are still a few fellow 90 Day cast who support the couple. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Geoffrey Paschel was recently convicted of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with an emergency call stemming from a June 9, 2019, incident involving his ex-fiancee.

Geoffrey’s girlfriend and then-fiance from Before the 90 Days, Varya Malina, deactivated her Instagram account after the guilty verdict. Her fellow Ukrainian 90 Day cast member Natalie Mordovtseva officially outed Varya’s continued relationship with Geoffrey before deactivating her own account.

Both women came back on the social platform a few days later and Varya doubled down by posting pictures with Geoffrey, including a possible wedding photo, and a message to her and Geoffrey’s supporters asking for money to help Geoffrey’s cause.

Most 90 Day Fiance cast are staying far away from the controversy but there are a few of Varya’s castmates that showed their support by liking her post, though the comments have been turned off so no one can actually voice how they feel in that space.

These 90 Day Fiance cast members showed their support for Varya Malina and Geoffrey Paschel’s relationship

Varya’s post sharing her relationship with Geoffrey and outrage over his conviction got support from a few other 90 Day fiance cast members in a time where most have been trying to distance themselves.

Those who liked Varya’s post were, Ash Naeck, Usman ‘Soja Boy’ Umar, Natalie Mordovtseva who also commented her support, Danielle Jbali, and Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

These 90 Day cast members like Varya’s post about her and Geoffrey’s relationship. Pic credit: @varya.malina/Instagram

Most 90 Day cast members have either kept their opinion of this serious situation to themselves or publically displayed their decision to distance themselves.

Jon Walters said that he was friends with Geoffrey at one time but condemned him after the verdict while Amira Lollysa stated that she stands with all women in the matter.

Geoffrey Paschel faces a lengthy prison sentence

This is not Geoffrey’s first felony offense and that will more than likely be taken into consideration at sentencing.

The level of violence that was inflicted on the victim during this crime will also become a major factor in determining how much time Geoffrey will get. Geoffrey had the opportunity to take a plea deal to avoid jail time in return for having the conviction on his record but he opted for a trial.

He faces 8-30 for the kidnapping charge in the state of Tennessee alone.

Sentencing for the Geoffrey Paschel trial will be conducted on December 3.