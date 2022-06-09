The Voice’s Carson Peters reveals he has changed his future plans

Carson Peters on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Carson Peters was on The Voice last season and impressed everyone with his pure country voice.

Carson, 17, was still in high school when he appeared on The Voice and he said that he spent the entire summer working on the reality show.

He also admitted that he only got about two hours a week to spend working with Blake Shelton, although he seemed a perfect fit for his coach.

In the competition, he sang songs by Don Williams, Vince Gill, and George Strait.

Now, Carson is ready to get his music career started.

Carson Peters decides not to go to college as planned

Carson Peters graduated from Elizabethton High School last week. However, he changed his mind about his college plans.

Originally, he was excited to go to college and open up some new networks for his music career. The thing he has discovered is that he might not need college to network.

“I have put my college decision on hold, because of the momentum,” Carson told the Johnson City Press.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Right after he graduated from high school, he took a vacation. However, this wasn’t a fun trip to celebrate graduating. This was a business trip and he went to Branson, Missouri, with his band, Iron Mountain, to perform.

Carson also said that his entire calendar is booked up for the summer when it comes to performing country music. This is all thanks to his momentum from his appearance on The Voice and his willingness to work hard on furthering his musical career.

“God works in weird ways sometimes, you just have to trust,” Carson said.

Carson collaborated on a new song with another The Voice singer

Carson Peters also has a new original song that is coming out soon.

The song is called Happy to Drive and was a collaboration with fellow The Voice Season 21 contestant, Clint Sherman. Carson revealed that Clint wanted to help with the bridge and harmonies and to use Clint’s fiddle playing on the song.

Fans might remember that Clint and Carson went head-to-head in the Battle’s Round on Vince Gill’s Don’t Let Your Love Start Slipping Away.

Carson and Clint will also tour together after the song’s release for the Happy to Drive Road Show in Tennessee and Texas.

However, despite his move to more traditional country music, Carson said his fans shouldn’t worry because he will always implement his beloved bluegrass into his performance.

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to NBC.