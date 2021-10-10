The Voice Season 21: Blake Shelton’s team, ranked

Blake Shelton on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice has solidified each of their teams for Season 21 and the competition is ready to heat up.

Blake Shelton has been a coach on The Voice since the show started.

As a result, he is also the most successful coach for the franchise, with the most winning seasons.

After Adam Levine won the first season, Blake went on to win the next three seasons, leading Jermaine Paul, Cassadee Pope, and Danielle Bradbery to the finals.

He took a two-year losing streak before winning Season 7 with Craig Wayne Boyd. Four years later, he won again with Sundance Head in Season 11 and then Chloe Kohanski in Season 13.

He had another long stretch without winning, before rebounding in Season 18 with Todd Tilghman and is the defending champion, leading Cam Anthony to the win last season.

Now, Blake Shelton wants to win his ninth championship on The Voice.

Here is a look at Blake Shelton’s team for Season 21 of The Voice.

This article will be updated as the season moves on and will make changes when singers are stolen and will rearrange the rankings as competitors are eliminated.

12. Berritt Haynes

Berritt Haynes is a 19-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Brett Young’s Mercy.

Berritt came out in Episode 4 and only Blake Shelton turned for him.

Haynes had a touching story, as he has a serious heart condition known as sudden death disease. At the age of 14, he had a device placed in his chest to help his heart to beat properly

Berritt joined Team Blake by default.

11. Manny Keith

Manny Keith is a 31-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Dua Lipa’s Break My Heart.

This was in episode 5 and the only person who turned for him was Blake Shelton.

Manny Keith is a pop singer from Miami who dedicated his blind audition performance to his mother, who died from cancer in 2017.

Keith joined Team Blake by default.

10. Clint Sherman

Clint Sherman is a 25-year-old singer from Texas who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Van Morrison’s Brown Eyed Girl.

Clint came out in episode four and only Blake Shelton turned for his performance.

This turn was back-to-back solo chair turns for Shelton, who turned for Berritt Haynes before this. It was also three in a row that Blake took in this episode.

Sherman joined Team Blake by default.

9. Kaitlyn Velez

Kaitlyn Velez is a 21-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Mike Posner’s Please Don’t Go.

Kaitlyn came out in episode four and impressed two coaches as she played the song with her ukulele. John Legend and Blake Shelton both turned for her, while Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande held out.

Blake Shelton was immediately impressed with Velez and said he could tell from her performance that she was more than just a singer, telling her she was obviously a songwriter. He convinced her to choose him over Legend.

Kaitlyn chose to join Team Blake.

8. Hailey Green

Hailey Green a 15-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Marc Broussard’s Home.

Hailey was in episode two and only got one coach to turn for her. Blake Shelton was the only person who turned in his chair and pick the young singer.

This was huge because this was not Hailey’s first time auditioning. She was a blind audition when she was even younger and the coaches told her to get some more experience and come back. This time, it worked out.

Green joined Team Blake by default.

7. The Joy Reunion

The Joy Reunion is a trio who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Little Big Town’s Boondocks.

The Joy Reunion came out in episode three and they had two coaches turn for them. Both John Legend and Blake Shelton turned around while Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson held out.

Joy Reunion is a three-piece band from California that consists of Neil Morrison, Gentry Monreal, and Robert Easley. They had all tried their hand as solo artists before joining together.

The Joy Reunion chose to join Team Blake.

6. Lana Scott

Lana Scott is a 28-years-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Kelsea Ballerini’s Hole in the Bottle.

Lana Scott came out for her blind audition in episode two as the first singer of the night. Both Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton turned their chairs for her, while John Legend and Ariana Grande sat out.

Lana had Blake excited, as he called said, “that is country.” Blake and Kelly had a huge moment where they tried to woo her, but she went with the more established country musician.

Lana chose to join Team Blake.

5. Tommy Edwards

Tommy Edwards is a 27-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Marren Morris’s The Bones.

Tommy was a blind audition singer on the last episode. Ariana Grande’s team was already full but he still got two chair turns, with John Legend and Blake Shelton turning.

Edwards is from Montana and is a rare pure rock singer in the competition. Blake compared the sound to the Black Crowes, which Tommy took as a huge compliment.

Tommy chose to join Team Blake and was the final member of Shelton’s team of performers.

4. Libianca

Libianca is a 20-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang SZA’s Good Days.

Libianca was in the fifth episode as a blind audition singer who had two coaches turning for her. She got to choose between Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton. Both John Legend and Kelly Clarkson sat out on this one.

Libianca lived for most of her life in the West African country of Cameroon. She said she asked God to give her a sign of who she should choose and that is how she came to her decision.

Libianca chose to join Team Blake.

3. Peedy Chavis

Peedy Chavis is a 19-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Heartbreak Hotel by Elvis Presley.

Peedy was a week one audition and impressed Blake with his skill while singing Elvis, and Kelly mentioned that Chavis seemed like he was from a different generation.

Only two people turned for him, with Blake Shelton and John Legend vying for Peedy’s services.

Peedy Chavis chose to join Team Blake.

2. Carson Peters

Carson Peters is a 17-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Don Williams’ Tulsa Time.

Carson came out in episode four and was the opening act of that night. He impressed every coach, with all four chairs turning for him. John Legend turned first and then Blake Shelton turned. Ariana Grande was next and Kelly Clarkson turned next.

Peters said that he started playing fiddle and mentioned that he played with Ricky Skaggs before. His choice was clear.

Carson Peters chose to join Team Blake.

1. Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten is a 55-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang The Beatles We Can Work It Out.

Wendy was the last person on the first episode to compete in the blind audition. She then had everyone turn for her. Blake Shelton blocked John Legend, so it came down to Blake, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande.

Moten has the experience and had a top 10 single in the 1990s before going on to work as a backup singer. She now wants her chance to be back as a solo star again.

Wendy Moten chose to join Team Blake.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.