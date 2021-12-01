The Voice Top 10 results: Who went home and who is in the semi-finals?

Holly Forbes, Jeremy Rosado and Jershika Maple on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice had its Top 10 competition this week. On Monday night, the performers delivered some big songs and the fans at home voted to save seven of the 10.

On Tuesday night, the bottom three competed and the fans had a chance to save one person to head into the semi-finals.

Here is how it all went down.

Who was saved after Monday night on The Voice?

On Monday night, everyone performed a song and the fans chose who they wanted to save.

For Team Ariana, it was Holly Forbes and Jim & Sasha Allen.

For Team Blake, it was Wendy Moten (with injures she suffered last week when she fell), Lana Scott, and Paris Winningham.

For Team Kelly, it was Jeremy Rosado, Hailey Mia, and Girl Named Tom.

For Team Legend, it was Jershika Maple and Joshua Vicanti.

The advantage was Team Kelly and Team Blake, with three each, while Team Ariana and Team Legend only had two on their teams.

Here were the performances:

Holly Forbes – “Last Dance”

Wendy Moten – “Jolene”

Jeremy Rosado – “Freedom Was a Highway”

Jershika Maple – “Ain’t It Fun”

Lana Scott – “The One That Got Away”

Joshua Vacanti – “If I Ain’t Got You”

Jim & Sasha Allen – “Stay”

Paris Winningham – “Amazed”

Hailey Mia – “Peter Pan”

Girl Named Tom – “Viva la Vida”

The fans voted and saved Wendy Moten, Lana Scott, Joshua Vicanti, Jim & Sasha Allen, Paris Winningham, Hailey Mia, and Girl Named Tom.

The bottom three were Jeremy Rosado, Holly Forbes, and Jershika Maple.

This means that Blake Shelton will head into the semi-finals with three competitors.

Tuesday night’s Wildcard on The Voice

On Tuesday night, the bottom three all had a chance to sing a song to save their spots.

Team Blake had no one in this spot, but all three other coaches had a singer fighting to move on.

For Kelly Clarkson, Jeremy Rosado sang What Hurts the Most.

For Ariana Grande, Holly Forbes sang Because of You.

For John Legend, Jershika Maple sang What is Love.

The fans voted and they chose Jershika Maple to move on to the semi-finals.

That means that Blake Shelton is alone with three finalists, Ariana Grade is down to just one left on her team, and both Kelly Clarkson and John Legend have two.

Here are The Voice semi-final teams:

For Team Ariana, it is down to Jim & Sasha Allen.

For Team Blake, Wendy Moten, Lana Scott, and Paris Winningham all moved on.

For Team Kelly, she is down to Hailey Mia and Girl Named Tom.

For Team Legend, he still has Jershika Maple and Joshua Vicanti.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.