The Voice: Wendy Moten reveals how bad she was hurt in last week’s fall

Wendy Moten performing on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Wendy Moten was one of the top contenders to win this year on The Voice, but in the Top 10 round, she fell hard and fans were concerned.

After a group performance of I Can’t Help Myself by the Four Tops, Wendy Moten fell and had to be helped from the stage.

This was a song where all Blake Shelton’s singers performed with him.

Blake was walking off the stage all smiles when Wendy turned and tripped over a speaker that was on the ground.

She went down hard and then returned after the break to let Carson Daly know she was okay.

That was a lie to ease fans’ fears.

Wendy Moten actually injured herself and ended up going to the hospital from the show.

What are Wendy Moten’s injuries after her fall on The Voice?

Wendy Moten revealed that her fall was worse than she let on last week.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I took a hard fall,” Moten told reporters after the live show on Monday night. “However, I’ve been able to maintain the pain, and I was ready to go to rehearsal as soon as I left the hospital. So I’m just going to go with it.”

It turned out that Wendy broke her right elbow and fractured her left hand when she fell over the speaker.

While Wendy said last week that she was banged up, but was fine, she showed up this week with pearl-clad casts on both arms.

“They came together and knew it was an emergency type situation and created this amazing outfit and added bling,” Moten told PEOPLE. “I was like, ‘This is what it feels like when you have a budget!'”

The Voice judges praise Wendy Moten’s determination

Moten then performed Dolly Parton’s Jolene and gained praise from the judges.

“I know what your week has been like,” Kelly Clarkson said after her performance. “Kudos to you for even being on this stage right now and getting this done!”

“I’ve never seen a better example of strength and perseverance and fearlessness,” Blake said.

Wendy herself said that the casts didn’t affect her performance at all.

“In country music they stand still a lot, and so moving too much is almost like telling the wrong story,” Wendy said. “So I think it was perfect that I had to be kind of stoic and just tell the story. I didn’t want to go through this much pain. But hey, I survived it.”

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.