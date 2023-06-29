The Voice Season 24 coach changes: Here’s what we know

The Voice has some big changes coming to Season 24 of the hit competition show.

We know The Voice is renewed for Season 24 following the Season 23 finale, but a lot won’t be the same when the singing competition returns.

First, there are some changes with the coaches, as most notably fan-favorite coach Blake Shelton has left the show.

The Voice is slated to return to NBC in the fall, keeping its Monday and Tuesday night spots.

Plus, for those who can’t watch it on network television, it’s available for streaming on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and fubo TV, and The Voice can be viewed the next day on NBC’s website and app.

Let’s take a look at some changes coming to The Voice and its coaches later this year.

Blake Shelton leaves The Voice, Reba McEntire joins

Season 23 was Blake Shelton’s last season, but he’s being replaced by another country megastar: Reba McEntire.

Although it’s a big change, Reba is excited for the opportunity to be a coach on the competition show.

“I’m looking forward to being here with all of y’all,” she told Carson Daly. “You treated me so nicely. I appreciate the hospitality so much that you showed me earlier. To be able to come and form my own team, I’m so looking forward to it.”

The remaining coaches include Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and newcomer Niall Horan.

Will Kelly Clarkson stay on The Voice?

Kelly Clarkson is another fan-favorite, but it’s unclear if the American Idol winner will return to The Voice this upcoming season — or ever.

Her own daytime television show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, is moving to New York, which places her far away from The Voice’s shooting location in Los Angeles.

Kelly intended on relocating for her family, even if it meant canceling her show, but fortunately, her show was able to move with her.

She told TalkShopLive, “Being isolated and so far from your family, that’s not good for anyone. My family is East Coast, they’re North Carolina based. So, it was one of those things where I just had to [do it].”

At this time, she has not addressed anything about her possible future on The Voice. Though she can travel for work, it seems like Kelly’s heart is on the East Coast, not on the West Coast.

While she hasn’t addressed her future on The Voice, she has been talking about her latest album and whether or not she has beef with Carrie Underwood.

The Voice is currently on hiatus on NBC.