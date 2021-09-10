The Voice Season 21 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, and John Legend on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice is coming back for its 21st season, and there has been one big change made this season.

Ariana Grande has joined the cast of coaches.

Grande replaced Nick Jonas and joins returning coaches Black Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend as they try to find the next major singing star.

Here is everything we know so far about The Voice Season 21.

Is there going to be a Season 21 of The Voice?

There is going to be a 21st season of The Voice and it is coming later this month.

Deadline reported in May that The Voice will start only airing one season a year from now on, and that will start with this fall’s 21st season.

“Going into the 21st cycle in the fall, The Voice remains one of the most popular shows on television and we want to keep it that way,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“We want to eventize this iconic series. We think The Voice will be on NBC for a very long time to come and we believe the best way to protect the brand, while also super-serving fans, is to produce one amazing cycle this year,” he added.

This is the same thing that ABC did three years ago with Dancing with the Stars. It also means that The Voice and American Idol will never overlap and take viewers from each other.

Release date latest: When does The Voice Season 21 come out?

The Voice returns to NBC on Monday, September 20, and there will be a second episode one night later on Tuesday, September 21.

The blind auditions will start airing on September 20. This allows each coach to have one “block” they can use to stop another coach from getting an artist that they might want for themselves.

On Tuesday, September 21, the blind auditions will head into the second part and on Monday, September 27, the third and final blind auditions will air.

By the end of the three blind auditions episodes, each coach will have 12 total artists, which is a total of 48 singers moving on after that.

Usually, The Voice aired twice a week. However, in Season 20, it only aired once a week on Mondays following the blind auditions. It is unclear if that will remain the case this season.

The Voice Season 21 cast updates

The biggest cast change on The Voice in Season 21 was the addition of Ariana Grande.

Deadline reported in March that Grande would replace Nick Jonas on the new season of the reality competition series.

“As an undeniable force in pop music, Ariana’s inimitable success in the music industry is extraordinary,” said Jenny Groom, EVP Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of The Voice and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach. Ariana is a visionary with over a decade of experience in the music industry,” he continued.

“Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity, and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists,” he concluded.

Grande joins returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton.

Blake Shelton is the only coach who has been on board since the start. He has won the competition eight times and is the defending champion after leading Cam Anthony to victory earlier this year.

Kelly Clarkson is in her eighth season on The Voice.

Clarkson has won twice, going back-to-back in Seasons 14 and 15, and she was the first runner-up in Season 20.

John Legend is starting his sixth season on The Voice.

Legend has only won once, in Season 16.

The “war teams” have also been named for this season.

Ariana Grande chose Broadway actress Kristin Chenoweth.

“i am screaming !!!!!” Grande wrote when making the announcement. “ladies and gentlemen, i am honored to announce that my battle advisor for @nbcthevoice is the absolute queen of vocals, of funny, of technique, of kindness, of brilliance and of my heart, the one and only @kchenoweth !”

Blake Shelton chose country music star, Dierks Bentley. John Legend chose pop singer Camila Cabello. Finally, Kelly Clarkson chose country singer Jason Aldean.

Carson Daly returns, as he has hosted the series since the inaugural season.

The Voice Season 21 premieres on NBC on Monday, September 20, and Tuesday, September 21.