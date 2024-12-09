The Voice live finale: Where and when to watch the top 5 finalists, special guests, and more

It will be an exciting week for fans of The Voice as the countdown begins for what promises to be an exciting Season 26 finale.

Coaches Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé hope to take home the win with the talented contestants on their team, but there can only be one.

The last episode narrowed the competitors from eight to five during the live semifinals, amid controversy online with fans claiming the best singers were already sent home.

The top eight were Team Buble’s Shye and Sofronio Vasquez, Team Snoop’s Christina Eagle and Jeremy Beloate, Team Gwen’s Sydney Sterlace and Jan Dan, and Team Reba’s Danny Joseph and Adam Bohanan.

Sofronio, Jeremy, Sydney, and Shye were all saved by America’s vote, earning their spots in the top five.

The four performers with the lowest votes competed for the instant save, but Danny ultimately earned the final spot in the finale and will go on to compete for a record deal and the $100,000 grand prize.

The three singers eliminated during the semi-finals were Christina, Jan Dan, and Adam.

Here’s when and where you can watch The Voice live finale

The Voice Season 26 will air part one of the live finale on Monday, December 9, at 8/7c on NBC.

Part two will air the following night, Tuesday, December 10, at 9/8c and will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock.

Meanwhile, the competition promises to be fierce, not just for the performers but also for the coaches hoping to be ranked among the winners.

Veteran judges Reba and Gwen want to strike gold again, both boasting one win, with the country singer coming off her Season 25 championship with Asher Avon.

Newbies Snoop and Michael are trying to make their mark during their first season; Michael has two competitors in the finale, doubling his chances of taking home the win.

Here’s what to expect during the two-night finale

The Voice Season 26 finale will be jam-packed with live performances, and it’s not just the finalists who will take the stage.

Before Carson Daly announces the winner, several special guests will appear on the show, including Kelly Clarkson, Tears for Fears, Huntly, Dan + Shay, Martha Stewart, and more.

Season 26 of the competition show premiered in October, and now we’re already at the end, and a winner is about to be crowned.

Who do you think will take home the win? Make your predictions in the comment section below.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.