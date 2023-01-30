The Traitors: Rachel Reilly reveals who she would have picked to be the three Traitors

Rachel Reilly appeared in Season 1 of The Traitors, but she didn’t make it to the end of the show.

Though she played the game very well, Rachel ended up getting voted out when Kate Chastain cast a lot of suspicion upon her.

The fights between Rachel and Kate made The Traitors really interesting for a lot of viewers, especially since they were both on the same team as Faithfuls.

Rachel later revealed that she would have liked to be one of the Traitors, which certainly served as a big advantage for the quartet of people who did it during the season.

In fact, being a Traitor really helped Cirie Fields get all the way to the end of the game, eventually leading to Cirie winning the big cash prize.

Rachel almost didn’t need to be a Traitor, as she had nearly figured out what was going on when she got voted out.

Who did Rachel Reilly want to be the Traitors?

Taking to Instagram, Rachel revealed that she would have loved to be a Traitor alongside Cirie and Stephenie LaGrossa from Survivor. It probably wouldn’t have worked to have three women from reality TV in that group, but it sure could have been interesting to watch.

More seasons of The Traitors?

It was good to have a show like The Traitors for Big Brother fans to watch this winter. It provided some interesting TV between summer seasons, especially since a new installment of Celebrity Big Brother was tabled for now.

Maybe CBS should consider moving Celebrity Big Brother online, much like how they did Big Brother: Over the Top a few years back. The success that The Traitors had as a streaming show with four former Big Brother houseguests might be a good thing.

Hopefully, that success leads to more seasons of The Traitors, possibly with more former houseguests taking part.

Are returners coming to Big Brother?

There have been a lot of rumors about the Big Brother 25 cast possibly bringing back some people from the past.

Recently, a poll of the fans was conducted where they were asked who they wanted to see play the game again. The results of that BB25 poll are here, showcasing 16 former players that might deserve another shot.

Everyone will have to wait a while longer to learn the official names of those BB25 cast members, though, with the season expected to get rolling at the end of June or the beginning of July in 2023.

The Traitors is available for streaming on Peacock.