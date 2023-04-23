The RHOC cast has found themselves in a Family Feud

There’s still no sign of The Real Housewives of Orange County trailer or premiere date for season 17, but the cast just gave us something else to look forward to.

The women are bringing their feud to daytime TV, but this time you can expect a family-friendly type of rivalry.

If you haven’t guessed as yet, yes we’re talking about Family Feud.

Gina Kirschenheiter showed snaps of the cast all dressed up for their debut while having fun behind the scenes with the show’s host Steve Harvey.

We spotted Gina’s BFF Emily Simpson, along with Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, and newbie Jennifer Pedranti, all clad in their stylish outfits.

Gina shared the video with her 739,000 Instagram followers as the Family Feud theme song played in the background.

The RHOC cast stepped up their fashion game for their Family Feud taping, but we’ll have to wait and see if they were any good at the game.

Tamra Judge rocked a pink suit, while Gina wore a pink sequined top with a matching mini skirt with neon heels. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast wore colorful outfits except for Shannon Beador, who opted for black.

The first image in the post showed a selfie with Gina and Steve, and the next snap showed the cast on the stage rocking their name tags and rearing to get the game started.

Gina also had some fun backstage as one photo showed her and Emily playing with the buzzer, and another photo showed them clad in white sneakers, which they swapped out for high heels before taking the stage.

The final snap showed the entire cast huddling together for a pep talk before they went into battle with the opposing team.

Gina captioned her post, “If there is one this this #rhoc family knows how to do it’s FEUD! 😂 we had the best time today on @familyfeudabc Can’t wait for everyone to watch this summer!!! #rhoc #familyfeud.”

Family Feud fans are rooting for the RHOC cast

It seems Bravo viewers are also fans of Family Feud because, after Gina shared the snap on her page, many instantly took to the comments.

Several of Gina’s Instagram followers expressed that they were excited to watch the RHOC cast on the popular game show.

“Can’t wait to root for my OC gals!!!🔥🙌ATL better watch out,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Love this show 👏❤️🔥 can’t wait to watch it,” added someone else.

One commenter said, “OMG!! Gonna be so fun to watch!”

Someone else reiterated the sentiment adding, You all look awesome! Can’t wait to watch!”

Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

As for when the show will air, Gina didn’t specify a date in her post, only that the episode will debut this summer. We’ll also have to wait to find out who the RHOC cast was up against since she didn’t share those details either.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.