The real reason Teresa Giudice is planning to leave New Jersey

RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice wants to leave the “crappy” East Coast winters behind. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

A Jersey girl no longer?

According to her latest podcast episode, OG The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice – a born-and-raised native of the Garden State – might soon be leaving for good.

“I want to move by you,” Giudice told her Southern California-based co-host, nutritionist Melissa Pfeister.

The East Coast native gave a relatable reason for wanting to relocate: “This weather is so crappy.”

Giudice grew up in Paterson, New Jersey, before moving to Morris County, where she has lived for the last two decades. Last fall, Giudice and her new husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, moved from the home she first shared with ex-husband Joe Giudice into a $3.3 million mansion in Montville Township.

But the dreary winter weather, Giudice revealed on Wednesday’s episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, was getting hard to take.

“It was pouring rain this morning, and I was just, like, ‘Oh my God,'” the Bravo star said.

“I’m thinking about you,” Giudice continued, “and I’m like, ‘Melissa’s in the sunshine.’ I’m like, ‘I want to be there with her.'”

Teresa Giudice is ‘counting down’ for when she can leave Jersey

Giudice isn’t giving up her Jersey girl status just yet.

On Wednesday’s podcast, the RHONJ star explained that the cross-country move will have to wait until after her youngest daughter, Audriana, 14, finishes high school.

Giudice shares Audriana and three other children – daughters Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, and Milania, 16 – with her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Since Audriana is most likely still in middle school, this leaves a while to go before the Giudices have to start planning a move.

“I told Louie, ‘Four more years; I’m counting down,'” the Bravo star joked. “Four more years until Audriana goes to college.”

When the nest is finally empty, Giudice said, she wants to go somewhere sunnier – but whether that will be Florida or Southern California, she couldn’t say for sure.

RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice has friends on the West Coast

Giudice has starred on RHONJ since its debut season, which aired in 2009. The hit Bravo franchise returns for Season 13 next month.

Although Giudice is best known from her years on the show as a consummate Jersey girl, she already has strong ties to the Golden State, including a ready-made friend circle.

In 2019, Dina Manzo, Giudice’s longtime friend and former co-star on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, moved from the East Coast to Malibu, California, to a $3.5 million mansion complete with horse stables.

Giudice also has a friend in RHOBH star Kyle Richards, a resident of LA’s San Fernando Valley. The two met while both were starring on Season 1 of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo Tuesday, February 7, at 9/8c.