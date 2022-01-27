Teresa Giudice drops price on old house again, RHONJ star ‘desperate’ to sell house she shared with Joe Giudice

Teresa Giudice Pic credit: Bravo

After over a year on the market, Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice is eager to sell the home she shared with ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

The home was originally listed in September 2020 for $2.5 million. She was forced to slash the price to $2.248 million in January 2021, hoping to attract a buyer. She also hired interior designer Jimmy DeLaurentis to completely change the decor to make it more attractive to potential buyers.

Things were looking up in March 2021 when Giudice found a buyer, but the deal fell through after eight months and the home was relisted.

Teresa struggles with letting her house go, but wants a fresh start

Teresa has openly spoken about how hard it was for her to sell the home that was built from the ground up.

“It’s hard for me to sell the house,” she revealed on camera in a confessional. “[My ex-husband] Joe and I built the house together; we raised our four daughters in that home.” Teresa and Joe raised their four daughters in the home until 2014, when the couple was jailed for bankruptcy fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and failing to pay taxes.

“I am ready for a new beginning,” she added. “I’m looking for a fresh start.” That fresh start includes new fiance Luis “Louis” Ruelas.

Teresa and Luis recently purchased a new home in Montville, New Jersey, for $3.3 million, and it is only three doors down from the home Giudice is trying to sell. The new home will blend the two families – Louis’ two sons and Teresa’s daughters.

Teresa and Joe custom built the mansion from scratch, designed with an ‘italian feel’

Teresa once famously said, “I don’t want to live in somebody else’s house, that’s gross.” She and Joe built their family home in 2008 on 3.7 acres of land. The lot is tucked away in a wooded area set back from the street.

The mansion includes five bathrooms plus a half-bath and sports six bedrooms on the second floor. The primary suite features three walk-in closets and a dressing room. Other amenities of the primary suite include a gas fireplace, a private balcony, a sitting area, and an ensuite bath finished with a Jacuzzi.

Additional areas of the home include a large recreation room, a gym, and a home office. A three-car attached garage and a two-car detached garage are featured at the mansion, and the yard includes a heated in-ground pool, a fountain, and lots of greenery.

The Giudice family home in Montville, NJ. Pic credit: Michelle Pais Group/YouTube

What led to the sale of Teresa’s dream home?

Teresa filed for divorce from Joe Giudice in December of 2019 after his release from prison and deportation to Italy. The hardship of both being imprisoned for fraud broke their marriage beyond repair, and Teresa admitted to resenting Joe for lost time with her family, especially her ailing mother, while she was in the Danbury Federal Correctional Institution.

Their divorce was finalized in September 2020, and Joe now lives in Italy, where Teresa and her four daughters often visit. She says they are in a great place and very supportive of one another.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.