The real reason Claudia Jordan never returned to Real Housewives of Atlanta

Claudia Jordan explains the reason for her departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Former cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Claudia Jordan recently revealed why she didn’t return for Season 8 of the show.

When a fan on Instagram inquired about Claudia Jordan’s departure from the show, she explained her perspective.

Claudia clarified, “Didn’t wanna come back as a friend of the show and that was my only option if I wasn’t going to share my relationship on the show.”

Claudia noted the gentleman that she was dating at the time “had too much to lose.”

She also indicated that she made the right decision considering how her relationship with that mystery man ended.

Claudia exclaimed, “Good thing we didn’t go public on the show – turns out he was not the most honest! I woulda been humiliated!”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers discuss Claudia Jordan’s reason for leaving the show

Naturally, fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta shared their opinions about Claudia’s explanation for her one-and-done stint on Season 7 of the show.

Many viewers expressed their appreciation for Claudia’s contribution to Season 7.

Fan shares appreciation for Claudia's read.

Some viewers mentioned the chemistry Claudia had with fellow Atlanta housewives.

Viewer notes love for Claudia and Kenya duo.

Other fans remained critical of Claudia’s reasoning for turning down the second season role.

Viewer questions Claudia's reasoning for missed opportunity.

Some fans proposed that Claudia didn’t claim her Season 8 peach because her man had something to hide.

Fan raises eyebrow about Claudia's explanation.

Claudia Jordan initially claimed money was the reason for show departure

Although Claudia Jordan recently claimed her boyfriend at the time influenced her departure from the show, just a few years ago she provided a different reason for leaving the show behind.

In 2018, Claudia appeared on former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Brandi Glanville’s podcast called Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.

On Brandi’s podcast, Claudia explained that money was the issue.

“They asked me to come back as a friend, which was a downgrade after I fought and earned the peach. Now you want me to come back with a pay cut. I do it for the money. I’m there for the money,” she clarified.

Claudia Jordan had memorable fight with Nene Leakes during Season 7

Claudia Jordan appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for a single season but certainly left her mark.

Some viewers believe Claudia contributed to one of the most entertaining fights in Atlanta housewives’ history when she stood up to original cast member Nene Leakes during a cast trip to Puerto Rico.

Nene Leakes was caught off guard by one of the new girls throwing shade at her; even her fellow OG castmates generally avoided upsetting Nene.

Claudia Jordan’s willingness to confront the always bold Nene Leakes resulted in a memorable scene that caused viewers to both love and hate her.

Whether fans chose to love or hate her, it’s difficult for them to forget when Claudia compared Nene’s wig to ramen noodles.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.