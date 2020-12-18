The Real Housewives of Orange County recap: The great OC escape

The Real Housewives of Orange County ladies set off to Lake Arrowhead for a vacation but had to leave behind Emily Simpson, who tested positive for COVID-19, and Shannon Beador, who was in isolation after her three daughters also tested positive.

Emily’s husband goes to the emergency room

Emily felt guilty because she believed that she gave COVID-19 to her husband, Shane Simpson, and their three kids, who also contracted the virus. Shane became so ill that Emily had to rush him to the hospital after he coughed up blood and he couldn’t breathe.

“I’m scared that my husband’s not gonna make it, he’s going to die,” said Emily.

“He’s gonna die at a hospital, and not only is he gonna die at the hospital, but he’s gonna die alone because I know I can’t go to the hospital and my kids can’t go to the hospital because you’re not allowed.”

Luckily, Shane improved following the terrifying situation.

Lake N arrow-head

Kelly Dodd got into an argument with Braunwyn Windham-Burke about confederate statues after Kelly noted that her husband, Rick Leventhal, a journalist for FOX News, wasn’t conservative, despite his daughter saying that he was.

Kelly claimed that her husband wasn’t conservative or political, but said that he didn’t think a statue of Christopher Columbus should be taken down.

“Well, he doesn’t believe that you should, like, rewrite history, like, tearing down, the, you know, Christopher Columbus, that has been there since 1886,” said a tipsy Kelly.

Braunwyn told Kelly that the statue was offensive.

“You can’t rewrite history!” exclaimed Kelly.

“Are you gonna tear down Rome? Are you gonna tear down the Colosseum? You have to learn from history so it doesn’t repeat itself!” Kelly slurred.

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas suggested that the statue go to a museum and Gina Kirschenheiter noted that the ladies were both privileged and white.

Kelly justified her stance in her confessional by saying that Braunwyn was uneducated.

Braunwyn said in her RHOC confessional, “You don’t destroy history by taking down a statue. A statue does not educate, a statue sits there and pigeons shit on it.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.