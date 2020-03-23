The Real Housewives of New York Season 12 taglines are up: Here’s what the RHONY cast has to say

Recently, fans got the first look at The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12. The drama continues for Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer.

Bethenny Frankel has left the show and entrepreneur and mom Leah McSweeney has joined the cast. Now, the RHONY women have revealed their Season 12 taglines.

In the introduction to every episode, each housewife shares a quippy tagline that describes her and her role this season. Let’s find out all of the new taglines.

Ramona Singer’s tagline is “I don’t need to find love. I love myself.” After her divorce from ex-husband Mario, she often goes from date to date on the show! However, it appears she is focusing more on self-love this season and less on men.

Dorinda Medley’s tagline is “I’m not always right, but I’m never wrong.” This season, Dorinda will be in the middle of many changes. She moves into a new apartment and deals with damage from a flood at Bluestone Manor.

Sonja Morgan’s tagline is “I’m not one’s accessory. I’m the whole lifestyle brand.” In past seasons, Sonja’s lack of proof when it came to making products rubbed the women the wrong way. This season, she will showcase a partnership with a huge New York department store for her Sonja by Sonja Morgan collection.

Tinsley Mortimer’s tagline is “Life isn’t a fairytale, but I’m hoping mine’s the exception.” Of course, Tinsley is set to get engaged to on-again-off-again boyfriend Scott. She also adopts new dogs this season and engages in drama with Dorinda.

Luann de Lesseps’ tagline is “Raise the curtains, lower the lights. I’m taking center stage in my life.” Luann is still trying to get her old life back this season and works on a new cabaret show called “Marry, F–k, Marry.”

New housewife, Leah McSweeney‘s tagline is “I may float like a butterfly, but I sting like a bitch.” Leah is a mother and the owner of a streetwear brand called Married to the Mob. It is no surprise for fans to learn she will butt heads with Ramona and Sonja.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 premieres on Thursday, April 2, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.